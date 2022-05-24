Defending champion Lee Ann Fairlie fought through the rain, the cold and the wind to shoot an 81 to take a one-shot lead over Leigh Ann Fore after the first round of the Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association Senior Stroke Play championship at Oakwood Country Club Monday.
The tournament is tentatively rescheduled to start at 10 a.m., Tuesday, 90 minutes later than the original tee times. Oakwood pro Tim Mendenhall said a decision would be made then whether to play the second round.
Fairlie struggled early but regrouped to have back-to-back birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 and pars on Nos. 15 and 18. She had a four-over 41 on the front and a three-over 40 on the back.
“It was an adventure out there,’’ Fairlie said. “I couldn’t get the feel early but I never quit. I got a couple of birdies coming in and that always helps.’’
Fairlie just missed a hole-in-one on the par 3 16th. Her tee shot “literally went in front of the hole.’’
“I got to play with some old friends, Patty Coatney and Janet Miller, and that’s always fun,’’ she said. “After the rain, it was much better. I competed. I used to be a good mudder, but I don’t know if I still am.’’
Fore, who was second to Fairlie last year, had a three-over 37 on the front which included a birdie on No. 6 and a five-over 42 on the back, which included four pars.
Fore commented on the conditions, saying it was rough to play.
“I’m sure it was the putts that I missed (that caused her to be a shot behind). I don’t know. Being wet and the length made it worse today.’’
Miller, a teammate of Fairlie at OSU, had a six-over 43 on the front which included a birdie on No. 7. She was three-over on the back with six pars.
“The rain and cold made the course really long,’’ Miller said. “It was pretty difficult but I made some good up and down pars on some long holes.’’
Jan Scott, the other local in the championship flight, shot a 92.
Enid’s Kristy Petersen led the A flight with an 85 (43-42). The players in the lower flights teed off from the red tees. The championship played from the blue tees.
Pat McKamey led B flight with a 96. Cheryl Duff led C flight with a 105.
