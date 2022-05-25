LeeAnn Fairlie’s strong finish in the first round of the Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association Senior Stroke Play championship Monday proved to be valuable.
Fairlie shot an 81 with a birdie-birdie-par finish, was crowned the champion for the fifth straight time and the sixth overall after the final round was canceled because of weather conditions.
“The golf course is unplayable,’’ said Oakwood pro Tim Mendenhall. “You hate to see this happen, but with all the rain we had and more coming, we had to make the decision to cancel the tournament due to course conditions.’’
Fairlie was nine-over for the round Monday before her rally which allowed her to beat Leigh Ann Fore by one shot. Both are former Oklahoma State stars.
“That finish allowed her to win the tournament,’’ Mendenhall said.
The tournament had a delay Monday. The final group had just come off the course when another storm hit.
“They all fought through it like troopers,’’ Mendenhall said. “We would have had to have cart paths only. There’s quite a bit of water on the course.”
Mendenhall said all the players were disappointed with the early cancelation.
“They all wanted to play,’’ he said. “Anybody who competes wants to play, but they all understand it’s Mother Nature. There’s nothing we can do about it.’’
Kirsty Petersen of Enid won the A flight with an 85. The lower flights had teed off from the Red tees while the Championship flight teed off from the Blue tees.
“It’s good to see a local do well on their home course which is difficult sometimes,’’ Mendenhall said. “Kirsty doesn’t get to play a lot of golf. She is a successful career woman. It was good for her to play at a high level to win her flight.”
The next major title for Oakwood will be the Oklahoma Senior Golf Association Fourball Championship July 11-12.
The Enid Ryder Cup will be held at Meadowlake and Oakwood on Aug. 20-21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.