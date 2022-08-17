With the 2022 prep football season a little over a week away, coaches and players are getting ready to hit the field. With so many good players in the area, it can be hard to see all of them. Here is a list of five plus a few other names to keep an eye on.
We surveyed a group of local coaches and the News and Eagle staff to compile this list while also taking into account 2021 stats. School classification and 2021 results were not considered.
Pioneer offensive and defensive lineman Sean Rich.
Rich is 6’6” and 296 lbs, a formidable foe on either side of the line on a Friday night. It all starts up front for Pioneer, as with most teams and that makes Rich one of the biggest keys to success for the Mustangs.
Rich, a senior, holds offers from Northeastern State University and Southwestern Oklahoma State.
OBA quarterback Bodie Boydstun
It was a close battle between Rich and the second player on the list, OBA senior quarterback Bodie Boydstun.
Boydstun will be tested this season as OBA begins life in B-2 after OBA went 9-1 in 2021 as an independent.
At 6’4” and 195 lbs, Boydstun has everything you look for in a quarterback and has the ability to move out of the pocket. Boydstun accounted for 37 touchdowns in 2021 and threw just three interceptions. He currently holds an offer from Central Oklahoma.
Pond Creek-Hunter’s Harrison Stapleton
Stapleton, a 5’9” wide out and defensive back has an offer from Northwestern Oklahoma State. A junior, Stapleton is expected to be a big part of new PC-H coach Tanner Bowman’s offense in year one.
Last season he accounted for
Enid wide receiver Tykie Andrews
Andrews, a 6’1” senior wide receiver is expected to be the focal point of Rashaun Woods’ offense in 2022.
Andrews also has elite speed as he made up part of the 4x100 relay for Enid in 2021 that went to the state meet. He has offers from Hendrix College and NWOSU.
Fairview TE Austin Houk
Houk, Fairview’s 6’3” senior tight end is coming off an eight touchdown junior season, but that isn’t the only reason he made the list.
On defense in 2021, Houk was a game changer with 13 sacks and six forced fumbles for the 11-1 district champion Yellowjackets.
He has offers from Bethel, Graceland and NWOSU
Honorable Mentions:
Covington-Douglas sophomore QB/DB Ford Smith, Ringwood senior QB Jaxon Meyer, Garber sophomore QB Brett Howry, Okeene junior RB/LB William Kerbs, Pioneer senior RB/DB Caden Humphries, Enid senior DB Eric Lewis , Chisholm junior QB Jackson Caddell, Timberlake senior WR/S Merric Judd, Chisholm senior OL/DL Lucas Easter, Waukomis senior RB/LB Ricky Woodruff.
