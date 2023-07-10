ENID, Okla. — Cash Kuiper, Luke Bourland and Brady Hamilton combined for a six-hitter, as the Oklahoma Express Wetwiska defeated Dallas Tigers Beavan, 5-1, Monday, July 10, 2023, to reach the championship game of the Connie Mack South Plains Regional at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Express will play the winner of the 12:30 p.m. game between the Stix Baseball Club and the Arlington A’s at 3 p.m. Monday for the championship and a trip to the Connie Mack World Series in Farmington, N.M. July 20-29.
“It was a fun one,’’ said Express coach Chase Wetwiska.
Kuiper gave up one run and two hits over three and one-third innings while striking out five. Bourland did not give up a hit in his one and two-third innings on the mound. Hamilton gave up four singles but didn’t let a runner get as far as second. He struck out two.
The Express has allowed only three runs in their five tournament games.
“We had guys who threw strikes and competed,’’ Wetwiska said. “Our pitching has been stellar.’’
Luke Isett, voted the High School pitcher of the year in the Dallas Metroplex, had allowed only one hit over four innings before the Express broke away with four runs on six hits in the fifth.
Cale Wetwiska, an NOC Enid recruit and Gage Gundy both RBI singles while Brayden Armstrong, another Jets signee, had a two-RBI single. The Express added another run in the sixth when Weston Thomas walked and scored after another walk, a fly out and a fielder’s choice by Cale Wetwiska.
“They had another good pitcher who kept us off balance,’’ said coach Wetwiska. “We finally figured him out a bit and were able to get to him and get some runs.’’
Cale Wetwiska will pitch the championship game.
“It’s just one more win to Farmington,’’ said coach Wetwiska. “We’re just going to take it like just another game and not let the moment get too big. We’re just having fun. If we keep playing like we have been, we will be just fine.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.