ENID, Okla. — The Oklahoma Express was a team of destiny Monday in winning the Connie Mack South Plains Regional Baseball Tournament to earn a berth in the Connie Mack World Series July 21-29 in Farmington, N.M.
The Express — held to one hit for the first four innings — scored four runs in the fifth and sixth to eliminate the Dallas Tigers Beavan, 5-1, in the semifinals in the morning and then took advantage of a dropped pop fly for the winning runs in a 7-5 come-from-behind win over defending champion Texas Stix in the finals.
“It’s exciting,” said Express coach Chase Wetwiska. “We got lucky but we found a way to win. We hit the ball well, pitched well and made plays when we had to.”
The biggest play came in the sixth inning of the finals when tournament MVP Bryan Williams hit a pop fly with two out that was dropped to allow NOC Enid signee Cale Wetwiska and Klete Finley to score the go-ahead runs. Both had reached on walks. NOC Enid signee Brayden Armstrong had a walk to load the bases.
Williams went from depressed to elated on the winning play.
“I was thinking, ‘Dang, this is a tough spot to be in,’” he said. “Fortunately, he dropped it. It was real emotional. There were a lot of emotions going through me today. It was really cool.”
Williams had driven in a run in the first on a fielder’s choice. He was 4-of-15 for the tournament but roamed right field well.
“We expect him to do great things,” said coach Wetwiska.
Luke Bourland, who appeared in five of the six Express wins, pitched three innings of hitless relief of Cale Wetwiska after coming in the fifth with his team behind 5-2. He struck out three and walked three. He got Ben Brooks to fly out to Williams to end the game with runners on first and third. The Express gave up only eight runs in six games.
“We put him in tough spots and situations and he never failed to do a good job,” said coach Wetwiska.
Cale Wetwiska was 1-of-2 with two walks and scored three runs. Finley scored twice and had a two-RBI single to highlight a three-run fifth to make it 5-4. NOC Enid signee Corbin Kwan doubled home Gage Gundy, who had walked to tie the game at 5-5.
“We all just play as a team,” said Cale Wetwiska. “The guys had my back the entire time. We found ways to win and grind it out.”
The Express had to score three runs in the seventh to beat the Woodward Travelers, 3-2, in their first game of pool play.
Brady Hamilton had thrown two scoreless innings of relief to secure the win over the Tigers Beavan. Armstrong had the key hit in the fifth-inning explosion with a two-RBI single to score Finley and Gundy to make it 4-1.
“This is what we have been working for and dreaming for,” Armstrong said of qualifying for the World Series. “I’m super excited. I can’t wait for the World Series.”
Cale Wetwiska said it was extra special to win for his coach and brother Chase.
The Express had been run-ruled by the Enid Majors, 9-1, in the state Connie Mack finals at David Allen on June 11.
“We just took it one game at a time,” said coach Wetwiska. “It’s baseball. It happens. Sometimes you get run-ruled and sometimes you run-rule somebody. It just feels good.”
Oklahoma commit Jaxon Willits scored twice in a losing cause. The Stix eliminated the Arlington A’s, 2-1, in eight innings in the semifinals with Rodrigo Bravo driving in Willits with the winning run.
