Conner Gore, after a lifetime of playing summer baseball, is seeing how the other half lives.
The former Enid Plainsman and now Austin Peay infielder was enjoying himself as the PA announcer for the first few games of the Connie Mack South Plains Regional at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Thursday.
“It’s fun to watch baseball from a different perspective instead of playing it,’’ said Gore, the son of Enid coach Brad Gore. “I’m just up there having a good time and enjoying baseball. When I’m out there with my brothers (teammates) I’m fighting to win. I’m just enjoying the game and having a soda with people and talking to good people.’’
His dad was helping with the scoreboard. The Gores have a special bond. The younger Gore missed his family, being 10 hours away from home in Tennessee.
“I really missed them, it’s been a lot of fun this summer being with them,’’ Gore said.
The younger Gore has welcomed a break after a difficult season which saw him miss a month of action because of a broken bone in his hand.
“This is the first summer I can remember not playing,’’ he said. “It’s good to have a little break to spend time with family and friends.’’
He recovered in time to play the last half of the season, replacing the Governors’ injured first baseman.
Gore batted .232 with five doubles, three homers, 22 RBI, one stolen base, two sacrifice bunts and one sac fly. He returned a different player. He learned to appreciate the hard work of his teammates.
“It made me realize that I took it for granted how much I enjoyed playing the game,’’ he said. “When I got back, I treasured those moments. I do think it’s good to get back healthy and come back in the fall ready to show what I’ve got.’’
Playing first was different from shortstop.
“After playing the middle infield, first base was pretty easy,” he said with a smile.
It did hurt, though, to miss a series with Oklahoma State — whom he originally signed with out of high school — in Stillwater. It was to be a family reunion of sorts with his father, mother (Dana) and younger brother (Cal) having a rare weekend free.
“That was tough,’’ he said. “We have a lot of OSU guys at Austin Peay. I had it marked down. I wanted to play with a lot of my friends and family watching. It just didn’t work out.’’
Gore has no regrets leaving OSU after redshirting as a freshman to play at Cowley College where he led the Cowboys to the NJCAA Division I championship game.
“Things really worked out,’’ Gore said. “I met some guys who will be friends for life. I needed those 250 at bats to get back in the swing of things with my senior year (at EHS) being shut off by COVID and being redshirted at OSU. It was beneficial for my OSU career.’’
Any loneliness or frustration from the injury was made easier by having close friend Ambren Voitik as a teammate. Voitik hit .286 with 11 doubles, five homers, 28 RBI and 17 stolen bases. They had a strong bond after forming a double play combo — Ambren at second and Conner at short — at EHS.
“It made me feel like I was at home with him being there,’’ Gore said. “It was good to have him there when I was hurt. He was there for me a lot to make sure that I was good.’’
The duo will be joined by ex-EHS teammate Titan Stephens, who has signed with the Governors,
“We have three Enid Plainsmen out there roaming around and having fun,’’ Gore said.
The Governors were 26-32 and were eliminated from the postseason after two losses in the Atlantic Sun Tournament.
“We have a lot of experience coming back,’’ Gore said. “We should have a good team.’’
When Gore goes back to Austin Peay, it will be the first time he’s gone to the same school for back-to-back years. That has not affected him academically as he is in line to graduate next year in four years — a rarity for a college baseball player. He was on Austin Peay’s Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.
“With the transfer rules, it’s not really a popular thing to get a degree in four years,’’ Gore said. “This year I will be able to graduate and we’ll see what happens from there.’’
With COVID, he could possibly have three more years of eligibility and could transfer again as a graduate student.
“I have the option to play a couple of more years,’’ he said. “We will see where life takes you from that. Who knows, I’m having fun.’’
Gore is eligible for next week’s professional baseball draft. Pro baseball is an option for the future, but probably not next year.
“It will depend on how I perform,’’ he said. “I would love to play pro ball, but right now I’m just trying to get my degree and see what happens.’’
He is not sure if he wants to follow dad Brad into coaching. He has seen some hurtful criticism being a coach’s son.
“I don’t know if I want to get into coaching,’’ Gore said. “If I did, it would be more the college style than high school.’’
