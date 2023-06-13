Kris Webb, who took the Enid Majors to the 2021 Connie Mack Baseball World Series championship, is about to become a rival of Enid High.
Webb, after six years at Class B Vici High School, is leaving the Indians to become coach at 6A Edmond Santa Fe, where he hopes to schedule the Plainsmen.
Webb took Vici to the Class B state tournament last spring but was wanting to get to the city area after his wife Megan took a job in Oklahoma City after receiving her master’s degree in December.
Kris Webb was living in the family home at Woodward with one son while Megan was staying with her mother in Edmond. They came together on weekends. The Webbs have two sons — Rawlings, 5 and Rookie, 4.
“We were given by the Lord to have the door open for us, we just needed to walk through it,” Webb said. “We are fortunate and blessed. This is a top five program in Oklahoma and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
The separation strengthened the marriage but made Webb more determined to get a job in the city area.
“Our marriage is good and solid,” he said. “We love each other. This will make it a lot easier.”
The sacrifices were worth it for Webb seeing the Indians reach the state tournament. His final game there, ironically, was on the Edmond Santa Fe field.
“Those kids worked their tails off for me,” he said. “We reaped some good rewards from it. The silver lining was coaching my last game on the Santa Fe field. I will always have that memory.”
Santa Fe has gone to the state tournament in 19 of the 30 years the school has existed.
“That speaks volumes for the program,” Webb said. “We’re young and talented and we’ll see what happens.”
Webb said he is excited to be moving up.
“There will be numerous challenges,” he said, “but there are so many more bodies and human parts there as compared to where I was at. I will have so much more help. I had to wear so many hats at Vici … you had to be the groundskeeper, the pitching coach, the hitting coach … I can hit the ground here and just focus on baseball, which I’m pretty excited.”
Webb was 85-9 in three seasons with the Majors (2020-22), with two state Connie Mack titles and the 39-0 season in which Enid became the first Oklahoma team to win a Connie Mack national championship.
Webb chose to step down this season to coach his son Rawlings in T-ball and “be a dad.”
“That was the best route for me,” he said. “I don’t think there was any more that I could have done in Enid.”
Webb has good memories of Enid, especially with his association with Enid High coach Brad Gore, who coached the Plainsmen summer team as well and helped Webb at times.
“He is as good friend as I have in this business,” he said. “I couldn’t thank him more for this opportunity. I enjoyed coaching Connor (Brad’s son). There was a stretch where he was really on fire. The second year we won it all and we came just short of going to the World Series the next year. I couldn’t have asked for a better ending.”
The Plainsmen beat Santa Fe, 9-1, on March 10.
“We’re going to make sure that me and coach Gore hook up in some way,” Webb said. “I got to be careful. They are the state runner-up.”
Webb, before Vici, had coached four years in Cheyenne and two in Fargo.
