Current NOC Enid baseball coach Scott Mansfield got it right when he texted former Jets player and assistant coach Nolan Fanning after Oral Roberts beat Oregon in the third and final game of their NCAA Super Regional baseball series.
“He said I was a really good luck charm,” Fanning said.
Fanning was hired as an NOC Enid assistant in 2019 by Raydon Leaton when the Jets won the national championship.
Fanning was hired by ORU head coach Ryan Folmar last August as the director of baseball operations and the Golden Eagles made the College World Series for the first time since 1978.
Blazer Brothers’ three-run homer Friday, which lifted ORU over TCU, 6-5, brought back memories of the Jets’ 5-4 win over Mesa, Ariz., for the national title on a home run by Dylan Caplinger.
“They were so much very identical,” Fanning said. “It was a big knock at the end, just like that natty (national) game. Very similar to me. A very identical experience.”
The similarities might end there.
The Jets won before 4,000 pro-NOC Enid fans at their home ballpark — David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Twenty-four thousand fans were there Friday.
“It’s a big deal,” Fanning said. “The fans are here for good baseball. The crowds are unreal.”
The Golden Eagles will play Florida Sunday night on ESPN, carrying the momentum of the TCU win with them.
“Every game is momentum for our guys, another day in Omaha,” Fanning said. “It’s an unreal experience. As much fun as we’re having, we want to stay here forever.”
The past week has been hectic for Fanning, who handles day-to-day operations for Folmar handling finances, travel and hotel. He has been assisted by the NCAA with both this week.
“I’m like a Swiss army knife,” he said. “I do whatever is needed to make sure everything is running smoothly.”
That was a challenge going from Eugene, Ore., back to Tulsa and to Omaha in a four-day span.
“There were some sleepless nights,” Fanning said. “There have been some 15-hour days just to make sure the boys and the coaches are taken care of first and foremost. I’m still learning.”
He hands out meal money (per diem). ORU allows the players to eat wherever they want to in Omaha. Fanning contacts the bus drivers to make sure they are on time.
“It’s all regulated (per diem),” Fanning said. “A lot of people have donated money to help the players pay for meals.”
Fanning sits in the dugout during games. He can’t specifically coach individuals but is allowed to throw batting practice, hit infield practice and hit fungoes.
He helps with scouting reports, too.
The Golden Eagles went through an emotional roller coaster to get to Omaha. They won the Stillwater Regional despite being the No. 4 seed. They blew an 8-0 lead to Oregon in the first game of the Super Regional but came back to beat the Ducks twice.
“That was one of the best series that I have ever seen,” Fanning said. “The intensity of the crowd was out of control … the most rowdy environment that I have been involved with. We had no doubt we would win the next two games.”
Fanning has spoken with Kaleb McCullough, a member of the 2019 national championship team, on how the Golden Eagles and Jets were similar in mental makeup. NOC Enid needed a pinch-hit homer in the last inning to survive an elimination game at the Region 2 Tournament.
They didn’t worry about seedings or predictions.
“Both teams just played the game and have fun and enjoy it,” Fanning said. “These guys are so loose. Whether they are three up or three down, they are the same in how we handle ourselves. They stay consistent, relax and play the game.”
He pointed out Jonah Cox, who had a 47-game hitting streak broken against the Horned Frogs, only cared about ORU winning.
Ex-Jet and Enid Majors player Evan Kowalski is 2-1 for the Golden Eagles with a 6.25 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 31⅔ innings. He got the win in a 15-12 win over Washington in the Stillwater Regional.
“He has been solid for us all year,” Fanning said. “He gave us a big boost in Stillwater. He’s one of the main guys out of the bullpen.”
Fanning had been an assistant at Midland (Texas) for two years when he was contacted by ORU pitching coach Wes Davis about an opening as director of baseball operations. He talked it over with his wife, who was expecting the couple’s first child (son Kessler).
“It looked like a great opportunity,” Fanning said. “We talked about it and we agreed, ‘Let’s look into it.’ I had a Zoom interview with coach Folmar and a couple of days later I was hired.”
Fanning had a good crystal ball after seeing the Golden Eagles practice.
“I told our coaches that if we stayed healthy, we had a chance to be one of the top eight teams in the country,” he said.
Fanning, who played for NOC Enid in 2013 and ’14 before going on to Southeastern, considers himself lucky to have such a job at age 29.
“Most baseball operation guys are a lot older,” Fanning said. “I’m fortunate to learn a lot of cool stuff.”
Even more fortunate to have played for coaches such as Leaton and Mansfield and to have the teammates he had.
“Playing for those guys was awesome,” he said. “I loved that time. We were a family. NOC Enid’s alumni base is as strong as any team in junior college. Enid is a great baseball town and I will never forget my time. I’m grateful for coach Leaton to give me my first coaching job.”
Fanning is still impacting local baseball. He signed Enid Majors outfielder Josh Wulfert for Midland College before going to ORU. Wulfert’s brother, Tyler, was an All-American for Midland. Luke Young, who was an 11th round draft pick, was another played he coached at Midland.
“Josh is a really good player,” Fanning said.
And Fanning is counting on one more memory from NOC Enid to come out.
He is ready for the dog pile if ORU takes the title.
“I’ve been a part of bunch of them,” Fanning said. “I’ll show them how to do it.”
