Maddux Mayberry showed why his parents named him after Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux Saturday in NOC Enid’s baseball sweep of Region 2 foe Redlands at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The former Enid High product was effective changing speeds and throwing strikes in throwing seven strong innings in a 7-2 Jets victory in the second game. NOC Enid won the opener, 4-2 to raise its record to 15-16 overall and 6-6 in conference.
He allowed four hits and two runs — both coming in the first inning, while walking one and striking out one. The walk was the leadoff hitter in the first, followed by an RBI double and a single.
Mayberry’s day turned around when Tyler Fortin hit into a 3-6-3 double play. He allowed only two singles the rest of the way, not allowing a runner past second.
“That was big,” Mayberry said. “It got me out of a jam. My fielders were chasing balls down and making plays. I have to give credit to the offense, too. When we got two (in the bottom of the first) it put me right back in the game. The offense kept my energy going. I just was playing catch with my catcher.”
Batterymate Jase White was two-for-four with a solo homer in the first and a sacrifice fly for another RBI in the second. He scored in the seventh when Sammy Harris drew a bases-loaded walk.
Evan Casey and Kade Goeke, Mayberry’s high school teammate, had sacrifice flies.
Another run came on a ground out by Holden Yoder.
“We did a good job of playing small ball,” said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield. “We ran the bases extremely well and the energy level in the dugout was at the next level. Life is good when everybody does their job.’’
The Jets, in the second game, scored three runs in the first and one in the second to take a 4-0 lead. The Cougars scored single runs in the second and third but relievers Andrew Bowman and Jesse Slimp shut out Redlands the rest of the way.
Bowman did not allow a hit over three innings after coming on in the fourth. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.
Yoder and Owen Tracy both had two RBI while Brayden Bock had an RBI triple. Nathan Gutierrez was two for three with a double and scored twice. Goeke was two-for-three. Casey and Harris scored the other runs.
NOC Enid pounded out 12 hits.
“We had two well-pitched games,” Mansfield said. “We put in a lot of work this week and it paid off.”
The Jets will be back in action Wednesday when they host Murray State College in a 1 p.m. doubleheader at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
