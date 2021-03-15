Enid News & Eagle readers will have the opportunity to compete for a variety of prizes by participating in the 2021 College Basketball Bracket March Fever Challenge.
The NCAA Basketball Tournament bracket is available to fill out at enidnews.com/promotions. Brackets can be filled out before the first game starts on Friday, March 19. Participants can fill out brackets individually or they can create groups with their friends and family to compete with each other and compare scores.
Local businesses have sponsored all 64 teams in the tournament, and they will have VIP Pickers for the public participants to compare their picks and scores with to see if they can beat the local businesses. Participants may also print out their brackets once they are completed.
The four premier sponsors and the prizes they are offering locally for the top four brackets include first place, Standard Builders –$50 Visa gift card; second place, Maria Rae’s – gift basket; third place, Jack’s Outdoor – 26-piece Toro Screwdriver set and fourth place, Stevens Ford – free oil change.
Enid News & Eagle’s College Basketball Bracket March Fever Challenge participants are also eligible to win national prizes, including $1 million prize for a perfect bracket and a Playstation 5 for the best bracket.
