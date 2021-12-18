NORMAN — Enid’s Trinit Zweifel, who lost two sudden victory matches at last week’s Mid-America Nationals, was treated better by the wrestling gods at the Norman Invitational Saturday.
Zweifel pinned Norman’s Cason Deyalsingh in the overtime period in the 145-pound finals, putting him on his back on the takedown. He had a late two-point near fall to send the match into overtime.
“That was fantastic,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “He has worked hard and has been one of the leaders in the room. I’m proud of him to get first.’’
Zweifel pinned all three of his opponents in pool competition.
Enid’s girls had two champions — Shea Salinas, 107 and Desirea Sutton, 120.
Both were undefeated in a round-robin format. Salinas pinned all three of her opponents. Sutton had a decision and a fall.
“They both did a fantastic job,’’ Holland said.
Enid’s boys were fourth and the girls were sixth.
The Plainsmen had three seconds — Vinny Sandiver, 132; Steven Brooks, 138; and Carlos Alvarado, 195; two thirds, Hector Perez, 106 and Jason Sayers, 182; two fourths, Leslie Fortner, 152 and Seth Melvin, 285; and one fifth, Zach Fortner, 126.
The girls had two other placers — Kayla Maxey, second, 114 and Rhyan Rader, fourth, 114.
Alvarado had three falls and a tech fall to reach the finals. He was pinned by Bixby’s Jersey Robb in 5:29. Vandiver had three falls and a decision to reach the finals where he was pinned by Coby Velasquez of Cascia Hall in 1:58. Brooks had two falls and a decision in pool competition before being pinned by Bixby’s Zach Blankenship in 1:05.
The boys recorded 20 falls. The girls had four.
“We wrestled pretty tough,’’ Holland said. “We learned a lot from last week. We knew we could come in and do well here. We made a lot of improvement on our takedowns, working on top and getting the turns.’’
EHS will be back in action Jan. 4 when the Plainsmen host Norman and Putnam City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.