EDMOND, Okla. — Dane Griffin, going into the Class 6A swimming championships at Edmond’s Mitch Park Friday, is still motivated by being in last year’s 200 individual medley.
“I keep it in my wallet for motivation,” he said. “I look back on it more than ever to get in the right mindset … to do what I can do to get it right.”
Griffin, who is seeded third in the 100 free (1:48.86) and first in the 100 free (47.79), is known for doing things right. He left his family in Georgia before his junior year to return home to Enid to help his grandparents, Doug and Lawana Newell, care for his great-grandmother.
“I want to thank God for putting me in the right place,” he said. “I knew I didn’t belong there. I belonged here. Taking care of my great-grandma was a big reason to come out … she is not fully there. It’s a very difficult task, but it makes it a lot easier on them knowing they can rely on me.”
He is still close with his parents and sister in Georgia, saying they are only a phone call away.
At Enid, he was reunited with his first coach — Samuel Stewart, an EHS assistant.
“Mentally, this was the best choice for me,” Griffin said. “It was such an eye-opener to see how much happier I was here.”
He will team with Luke Denney, Weston Stewart and Kade Couchman in the 200-free relay where the Plainsmen are seeded third with a 1:30.88
“Just win,” said Griffin when asked about his goals for state. “That’s what’s been motivating me since I was young. I’ve always been a competitive person by nature. I got that from my dad.”
As competitive as he is, Griffin will be giving up swimming after state. He plans to major in occupational therapy at the University of Oklahoma.
“It’s a big deal,” Griffin said. “I knew when I talked with my coaches, family and parents that I knew my heart would not be in the right place to swim in college. Maybe down the line, it would be but I don’t think that’s going to happen for me. I just want to go all out and bring as much as I can for this team.”
He gets his strength from his family, friends and coaches.
“When people doubt me, I can’t let it get me down,” Griffin said. “Those people who believe in me keep me going.”
Late start no problem for Couchman
Couchman, who is seeded first in the 50 free (22.07) and second in the 100 butterfly (53.65), doesn’t fit the stereotype of a swimmer.
He didn’t get into competitive swimming until his freshman year. He had enjoyed swimming but wasn’t aware of the Aquatic Club of Enid until he looked it up on the internet.
“Most of it is a willingness to learn and get pool time,” said Couchman, who has worked out as much as five hours a day. “If you’re willing to take the technique and learn, you’re going to be a lot better off.”
Couchman is looking to break his school record of 21.74 in the 100. He wants to equal his best USA Swimming time of 21.4. He is part of the 200 free relay, seeded third.
He has been bothered by a spine-related injury (the muscle that connects the spine to the shoulder).
“That affects the upper half of my stroke,” Couchman said. “It’s very painful if you are not taking care of it properly. A lot of it (winning) will be mental and getting ready for my race and zoning in. I don’t have time and training behind me. A lot of that is getting ready where I am in my head.”
Couchman doesn’t think about the race or look at heat sheets until he is on deck. That keeps anxiety down.
“If I focus too much before, it’s not good for me,” he said. “I know they (opponents) will swim their best and I will swim my best. We’ll see who wins.”
Couchman transferred to Enid before his junior year “because online schooling was a lot better.” He has a close bond with teammates.
“I love being in the pool and working out, but it’s a struggle when you’re injured,” he said. “Mentally, it’s not the same. You really don’t want to swim, but it’s easier when you have teammates and friends around.”
Couchman signed with Oklahoma Christian University last week. He said it helps to have his college decision behind him.
Kissinger accustomed to adjusting
Shyann Kissinger’s first name might distinguish her just as much as her swimming (seeded third in 200 free, 1:57.61 and second in 500 free, 5:18.39).
“My dad didn’t know how to spell it,” the junior said with a laugh.
Kissinger moved to Enid with her Air Force family this summer before her junior year. She had placed in three state meets in New Mexico, including being second in the 500 free and third in the 200 as a sophomore in Clovis.
She lost the 500 by .04 of a second.
“That was a good learning experience for me,” Kissinger said. “It taught me a lot. I wasn’t feeing my best that race, but I was able to come from behind. She had a body length ahead of me. That hurt a little bit. It would be nice to win and see all the hard work pay off.”
She likes the distances because it gives her “a lot more room to make mistakes … it’s more forgiving than the sprints.”
Kissinger has lived in Florida, Arkansas, Texas, Kansas and New Mexico in making nine moves with an Air Force family.
“You definitely learn how to adapt and go with the flow,” Kissinger said with a smile.
She has adapted well to Enid calling her teammates “super nice … they made the move a lot easier.”
Kissinger will team with Elsa Stewart, Gabby Mendoza-Lora and Kadynce Brochu in both the 200 free (seeded fifth, 1:146.18) and the 400 free (seeded fifth, 3:55.5).
“It’s good to be surrounded by people you love,” Kissinger said. “Everyone is cheering for everyone else and everyone is happy when others succeed.”
Kissinger attacks school the same way she does the pool with a straight-A average.
“I definitely beat myself up if I get lower than an A,” said Kissinger who hopes to swim in college, go to medical school and work with children.
“I think hard work has had a lot to do with my success. A lot of it is just wanting things and going after it and listening to the coaches and trusting the process.”
All comes to a head
EHS coach Lyndsay Watts has set high goals for state saying the Pacers and Plainsmen have their best hopes for an individual state champion since 2011 when the EHS girls had four champs, Meagan Holthoff (200 free and 100 back), Sara Nazari (200 IM) and Hunter McEachern (50 free). That trio teamed with Whitney Livesay to win the 200 and 400 free relays.
Weston Stewart is ranked second in the 200 free (1:48.20) and third in the 500 free (4:49.11).
“Ideally it would be great to have six to eight,” Watts said. “The kids have put in the work all season and all of it is going to come to a head this week (prelims Friday and finals Saturday).”
Watts singled out Griffin, Couchman and Kissinger, whose transfers put EHS on the swim map.
“They are so adaptable,” she said. “That’s a huge thing for our kiddos.”
The top eight qualifiers will advance to the championship finals. The next will be in the consolation finals.
Here are the other EHS qualifiers and seeds:
Boys
• Luke Denney, 4th, 50 free (22.66) and 10th 100 free (51.18)
• Jaziel Estrada, 24th, 100 breast (1:08.04)
• Cody Higbee, 17th, 200 IM (2:13.50)
• Statton Mantz, 24th, 50 free (24.49)
• Luke Rogers, 23rd, 100 back (1:04.02)
Girls
• Kadynce Brochu, 10th, 500 free (5:36.79)
• Gabby Mendoza-Lara, 24th, 50 free (26.86)
• Jordan Pierce, 23rd, 50 free (26.82)
• Elsa Stewart, 21st, 50 free (26.73) and 15th 100 free (58.07)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.