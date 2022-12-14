Enid senior Evan Sullivan is just months away from making a decision on his football future, and if the last few weeks are any indication, he will have a long list to choose from.
In the last two weeks, Sullivan has picked up four offers — one from a junior college and three from NAIA-level schools.
On Dec. 3, Sullivan picked up his first offer from Southwestern, on Monday, Sullivan was offered my McPherson College and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
Finally, on Wednesday, Sullivan picked up an offer from Ottawa. All three NAIA schools are in Kansas, with NEO being the only in-state school to offer the center.
NEO also offered Enid defensive back Erik Lewis Jr. this week.
Sullivan was a team captain for the Plainsmen this season, helping clear the way for running back Luke Rauh to rush for over 1,800 yards.
NEO appeals to Sullivan, as it’s a place he can go for two years, then transfer to a four-year college, which he hopes will be a Division I school.
“It’s a nice school,” Sullivan said. “I feel like it would be a good opportunity and then maybe transfer out and hopefully go D-I.”
NAIA, separated into two divisions, is the next step before NCAA Division II football, but the top tier of NAIA is a level on par, talent-wise with NCAA Division III schools.
“I think the school are great,” he said. “It would be fun and would have good brotherhood. Any of them would be good for me.”
Southwestern and McPherson made the rounds at EHS this week and also offered some of Sullivan’s teammates, like running back Luke Rauh.
McPherson also offered Pioneer running back Caden Humphries.
“We haven’t talked about getting the same offers yet,” Sullivan said. “It would be good to continue the brotherhood together though at the next level.”
Southern Nazarene (D2), Hendrix (D3), Central Oklahoma (D2) and Southwestern Oklahoma State (D2) are also showing interest in Sullivan.
Sullivan plans to sign in February, but says he doesn’t have a favorite yet.
“I think I’ll make a decision about a week before,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.