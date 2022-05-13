NORMAN, Okla. — After making the state 6A baseball tournament for the first time since 2009, Enid’s run came to an end early Friday morning against Edmond Santa Fe, as the Plainsmen lost 3-1.
Junior Jake Kennedy took the mound for Enid and threw a great game, going six innings and giving up four hits, and three runs while striking out 11.
On the other side, Missouri commit Logan Lunceford pitched 5.1 innings, and only gave up one run, on two hits.
Seth Carlson had the lone RBI for the Plainsmen in the bottom of the fourth inning as Enid trailed 2-0. Carlson singled to center to score Brock Slater.
Edmond scored again in the top of the sixth to go up 3-1.
Enid had a chance to go up in the bottom of the sixth with two on but it wasn’t meant to be.
The Plainsmen finish as regional champions with a record of 25-10, getting back to the state tournament with a young team.
