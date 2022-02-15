Enid’s Shae Salinas moved to within one win of being the first Enid female wrestler to qualify for the state tournament at the Eastern regional at Jay High School Monday.

Salinas had three first-period falls in reaching the 107-pound semifinals where she was pinned by Coweta’s Alyana Perkins in 5:16.

She will meet the winner of the consolation quarterfinal between Zoey Sparks of OOTA and Keyli Thompson of Wagoner for an automatic state berth. The winner would wrestle for third.

If Salinas loses, she would get a second chance in the fifth-place match.

“She definitely has a shot,” said Enid coach Trent Holland. “Shae wrestled tough today. She did a great job of positioning herself on takedowns. She got a couple of fireman’s carries and a cradle. She was very aggressive.”

Senior 126-pounder Kayla Maxey was 1-2 and was eliminated in consolations. Both 114-pounder Rhyan Rader and 120-pounder Desirae were eliminated after going 0-2.

“I’m glad those three got to wrestle in the regionals,” Holland said. “They didn’t get to last year because of COVID.”

