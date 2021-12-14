ENID, Okla. — Enid head coach Rashaun Woods has never lacked confidence in the potential of outside pass rusher Donovan Rieman.
Woods said he knew Rieman was a “Power Five guy” when he first watched him go through drills as a sophomore. That belief didn’t go away — after Enid’s 6-0 shutout win over Ponca City earlier in the year, Woods repeated that sentiment in a postgame interview with the Enid News & Eagle.
“Donovan Rieman is a Power Five player, he’s worked his way into being our guy,” Woods said on Sept. 4.
On Sunday, Rieman began his journey as a Power Five football player by accepting an offer to play at Kansas State University.
Rieman announced his commitment on his Twitter account. The 6-4, 230-pound pass rusher recently went on an official visit to Manhattan, Kan., which is when the school officially offered him.
Rieman also went on an official visit to Harvard, and had an offer from Yale. Other schools that made an offer to Rieman include Bucknell (Lewisburg, Penn.) and Southeast Missouri State.
Woods said it feels good to see Rieman live up to the potential he saw in him back when he was a sophomore.
“He had the size and he had some abilities that I don’t think he ever knew that he had,” Woods said. “He had some quickness to him and he was just raw and not very strong. I knew that the weight program and just understanding what his assignment was and getting him coached up was gonna be the difference, because he had the God-given ability.”
Woods said that he and Rieman have been talking extensively about the recruiting process and that they expected him to begin to see more interest at the end of the recruiting cycle if he could put together a strong senior season.
Rieman did just that, leading the district with 10 sacks to go along with 88 tackles.
“He’s a great kid, our captain this year,” Woods said. “He never missed a day, he was always on time and always said the right things. He played both ways when we needed him to and he did it with a smile. That went a long way in getting other guys to do extra and go over and above to help the team be successful.”
Woods said Rieman does not plan on signing his letter of intent with the rest of the team on Wednesday, but will have a signing at the school at some point in the near future.
