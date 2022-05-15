Enid News & Eagle
ARDMORE, Okla. — Enid’s Donovan Rieman and Lauren Powell saved their best for last in medaling at the Class 6A state track meet at Ardmore High School on Saturday.
Rieman was second in the boys shot put with a throw of 52-11¼, bettering the 52-9 he had earlier this season.
Powell cut almost a second off her previous best time in finishing fourth in the girls 100 intermediate hurdles in 15.22.
Rieman’s runner-up finish is believed to be the highest from an Enid shot putter in recent years. He had been in fourth going into his final throw.
“I just stayed relaxed and let my instincts take over,” Rieman said. “I just let it go. I was pretty excited.”
Enid coach Kareem Sears had told him just to “throw my best and whatever happens, happens.”
“He let it go,” Sears said. “There were a lot of hoos and haws in the crowd. It was a danged good final throw.”
Rieman said his goal was to have a personal best. He was ninth a year ago in his first year to throw the shot put.
“It’s a good feeling,” he said. “I knew what to expect this year. It was a little emotional knowing this would be the last time that I had that ‘E’ across my chest. It was just a good experience.”
Union’s Gabe Wyatt was first with a throw of 54 feet.
Rieman said he would concentrate solely on football as a freshman at Kansas State, where he signed a letter of intent in February.
Powell, who went under 16 for the first time in qualifying Friday (15.56), accomplished her goal of being in the low 15s.
“I feel great,” she said. “It’s kind of surreal and hard to think about right now.”
It was the third straight meet she had a personal record.
“When I was running, I kind of blacked out,” Powell said. “Going for it was the only thing I could think about … it was go, go go … it was a fast race.”
Powell was 11th a year ago with a 17.15 — a significant drop over a year, partly because of getting her steps down.
“I had been clipping the last hurdle, but the last three meets I have gotten over every hurdle and getting all my steps down,” she said. “I was peaking at the right time and doing this (PRs) when I was supposed to. I’m not really sure how it happened. I know adrenaline helped out a lot.”
Powell took coach Steve Bloom’s advice to “go out and have fun.”
“He told me you either got it or don’t,” she said. “He said just to go out and have fun with it.”
“I couldn’t ask for anything more from her,” Bloom said. “This is the time you want your athletes to run their best times and she did.”
Powell, a junior, will be back. EHS graduated only two of its track athletes. The Pacers repeated as state academic champions.
