Enid softball fans probably will forget the Pacers’ 9-3 loss to Jenks Monday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
What they won’t forget was Enid left fielder Kylee Norman going over the fence to rob the Lady Trojans’ McKenzie Cothron of a home run in the second inning.
“I’ve seen players go through a fence or a fence go down, but I’ve never seen them go over a (temporary) fence,’’ said Pacers coach Chris Jensen. “That’s pretty cool. It was absolutely a great catch.’’
Norman was backing up on the play and had her momentum take her over the fence while still holding on to the ball
“I wasn’t for sure if I was going to get it,’’ she said. “I ran into the fence and I reached for the ball and I was lucky enough that I had long arms and was able to reach it.’’
Norman said it was her best catch ever. There was no fear factor.
“I have fallen over the fence before in the past,’’ she said. “I was excited and proud that I was able to help my team. I’m definitely excited for the rest of the season.’’
The game was played at David Allen because the field at Pacer Field is still under construction. It was a catch she wouldn’t have made at the usual home field.
“At Pacer Field, the only thing you can do is reach over the top and jump,’’ Norman said. “Here it is short enough that I can fall over it.’’
The play, Jensen said, was indicative of the improvement EHS has made since he was named head coach last spring. The Pacers have a long history of run-rule losses to the Lady Trojans.
“Anytime you play a good team like that, you want to put your best foot forward,’’ Jensen said. “I think we did that. The girls are buying into what we’re teaching. There are no negatives in my book. The hard work keeps paying off.’’
The lone frustration for Jensen was that Enid left the bases loaded in the fifth, sixth and seventh. Saherene Williams opened the fifth with a bloop single and scored when Mady Withey reached on an error. Witney, with one out in the seventh, walked. Courtesy runner Haley Hibbets scored when Camryn Patterson was hit by a pitch.
Jada Stovall was two-for-three, including an RBI single in the second which scored Patterson, who had reached on an error.
Enid had only three hits but had six walks and had three hit by pitches.
“We showed a lot of discipline at the plate,’’ Jensen said. “We definitely have to step up when we do get those walks and hit the ball in the gap or two. If we get that big hit, it changes the complexion of the game.’’
Jenks was able to get the big hit — a two-RBI double by Kaylee Adams in the first, a two-run homer by Cothron in the fourth, an RBI double by Natalie Rodman and a two-RBI single by Dacia Sexton in the sixth. Avery Beaver scored on Cothron’s sac fly in the second.
Katelyn Bezdicek took the loss for EHS. She allowed eight hits and eight runs over five and one-third innings, but walked only two. Withey finished up.
“I know we got beat 9-3, but good graces, they have seven players who could bat third or fourth for anybody else,’’ Jensen said. “Both of our pitchers were around the plate enough for us to win.’’
The Pacers’ scheduled home game Tuesday with Sand Springs has been postponed because of the Lady Sandites’ COVID-19 issues. The two teams will play a doubleheader at Sand Springs on Aug. 24.
The Pacers, 1-3, will go to Jenks Thursday.
“I think we will go out there and do a better job,’’ Jensen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.