The first week of the prep volleyball season is in the books. Enid went OBA is 5-5 after starting 2-0.
Both teams went to tournaments over the weekend. OBA went 2-5 in the Verdigris tournament, defeating Chisholm and Oklahoma Union. Emma Butler was named to the all-tournament team.
Enid went to Sand Springs and went 1-5 with a win over Lawton. The Pacers are 2-7 this season.
Players on both teams had great performances but Enid’s Lainey Morse was the best of the week.
In Enid’s eight games, she had 64 assists over the first week of actions with 42 kills for the Pacers. Morse also had six aces.
Morse’s Enid teammate Lauren Powell was a close second in Player of the Week contention. Powell had 37 kills and 59 assists in the first week.
She had 25 kills at the Sand Springs tournament and 45 total assists in the two days. Powell also leads the Pacers with 19 aces so far this season.
OBA did not report game stats from the tournament but over the Trojans’ three non-tournament games in week one she accounted for 92 assists. Butler added on seven kills.
The area kills leader was one of Butler’s OBA teammates, Mary O’Neill who had 48, including a 19 kill game against Oologah. Second in the area was another OBA star, Brianna Colby. Colby had 46 kills, including the area’s only game with more than 20 kills, a 21 kill game against Oologah.
The best single game performance of the week goes to Butler. In OBA’s Tuesday game against Crossings Christian, she had nine kills and 31 assists.
Honorable mentions for the first week of action go to OBA’s Kara Martin and Enid’s Addison Polesky.
Martin has 13 kills over the Trojans’ first week of games. Polesky, a transfer from Alaska has 19 kills, six aces and three assists over the first week.
