Dez Mittlestet, recently brought up from the White (JV team), threw a no-hitter as the Enid Plainsmen Blue team run-ruled the Newton (Kan.) Knights, 8-0, in the final game of the first day of the Enid Festival Thursday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Plainsmen had beaten the Woodward Travelers, 8-2, in their first game behind a home run from Garrett Shull, three RBI from Aidan Robinson and 10 strikeouts in six innings from Israel Gonzales.
But the day belonged to Mittlestet, who struck out six, including the last two outs, and walked only one in facing 16 batters over the five innings. Forty-two of his 68 pitches were for strikes.
“It was my first no-hitter and it feels good,” Mittlestet said. “I wasn’t thinking about it. I was just thinking about throwing strikes and keeping it across the plate.”
Mittlestet had only one close call when third baseman Ethan Hill bobbled a ground ball by Brayden Fox in the second before recovering to throw him out.
Enid coach Brad Gore threw Mittlestet the ball as souvenir.
“I’m going to keep it for sure,” Mittlestet said.
“That was a good one,” Gore said.
Mittlestet was promoted to the Blue team for the recent Big Fire Tournament in Oklahoma City and did well enough to merit a permanent promotion when the White team’s season ended.
“He’s come a long way from what we saw early in the spring,” Gore said. “He’s really come on and is buying into the program. He has movement on his fastball. He was throwing changeups for strikes but he was throwing his fastball past them.”
The Plainsmen scored three in the first, four in the third and one in the fourth. Shull had an RBI triple and Gonzalez an RBI single in the first. Gabe Goodpasture had a two-RBI double to highlight the third and Bennett Percival’s sac fly scored Keon Young, who had singled in the fourth.
“The big lead took the pressure off,” Mittlestet said.
PLAINSMEN 8, TRAVELERS 2
Shull hit a solo homer in the first, scored twice and hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth in making a return appearance for the Plainsmen before rejoining the Enid Majors for the Connie Mack National Regional next week.
“Garrett is a lineup changer,” Gore said. “He is a good leader. It’s always good to have him in the lineup.”
Gonzales and Zerek Slater combined for a six-hitter and 12 strikeouts. Gonzales struck out 10 and allowed four hits over six innings with three walks. He gave up one run. Slater gave up a run in the seventh but struck out two.
“Israel really threw well,” Gore said. “He was mixing up his pitches well and had some good pitches when he had to. He’s a competitor. It was 100 degrees and didn’t lose any velocity from the first to the sixth inning. That says a lot about him.”
Gonzales felt like he pitched “very good.”
“I was keeping the ball low and throwing my off-speed pitches for strikes,” he said. “I let my infield and outfield work. Everything was clicking today.”
Robinson had an RBI single in the first and a two-RBI single in the fourth. Mittlestet scored twice as a courtesy runner.
“Aidan has made big strides this summer,” Gore said.
Cameron Pruitt of the Travelers was 2-for-3, scoring a run off a double-steal in the fourth. Jake Peeler singled in Cade Clem, who had walked in the seventh.
The Plainsmen, 14-8-1, will face Newton at 1 p.m. Friday, followed by Woodward and Newton at 3:30 and the Travelers and Enid at 6.
