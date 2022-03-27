Enid senior Cam Mathis is on the verge of a life-changing decision.
The 6’5” combo guard currently has nine offers, though he has narrowed down his top three and plans to decide in the near future.
Oklahoma City University, Newman University, University of Saint Mary, Southwestern College, Bethel College, Kansas Wesleyan, Penn State-Greater Allegheny, Seminole State and North Arkansas have all offered the senior.
Of those nine, Mantis has been on visits to six: OCU, Saint Mary, Bethel, Southwestern, Kansas Wesleyan and Newman, which he visited on Wednesday.
“It’s down to the nitty-gritty, it’s about time to make a hard decision,” Mathis said. “It comes down to how much playing time I will get early in my college career. I’m also considering how far away from home it is and also how comfortable I am with the coaches.”
Of the six, Mathis has narrowed his list down to three: Saint Mary, Newman and Southwestern.
“They all really laid out the red carpet for me,” Mathis said. “The University of Saint Mary really did it up for me on the visit. They are constantly texting me and talking to me on the phone, and coming to my games. I feel like they really want me.”
The spotlight is nothing new to Cam. He spent the last summer all across the nation in AAU basketball, an important stepping stone for some familiar NBA players, and the stars of the future. Mathis plays with the Oklahoma Wolfpack, along with a few other hoopers from the area.
“AAU in the summers has really given me exposure,” Mathis said. “Playing in the toughest conference in the state for Enid has really given me some good looks as well.”
While there is pressure to commit as the summer comes, Mathis has been given the reins on his recruiting and on his timeline.
“My parents are completely leaving my decision up to me,” Mathis said. They will support me wherever I choose to go.”
“We are very proud of him,” said Cam’s mother, Mindy Mathis. “He isn’t just going on basketball, though. He is also getting academic money, and that means just as much, if not more.”
Cam’s decision could spark a family rivalry.
“His brother Cyson is at Oklahoma Wesleyan, so it should be interesting if he ends up in the same conference,” Mindy Mathis said. “He supports him fully, though. Cashton, the little brother, really looks up to him and thinks the world of him. They are very close, so he will miss him being home.”
