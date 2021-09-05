Enid’s defense came away with a pair of goal-line stands to pull out a 6-0 win over Ponca City on Saturday, Sept. 4 in its home opener.
Despite facing a speedy Wildcat backfield, the Plainsmen were able to limit their big plays and came up big on several short yardage plays to come away with the win. The Wildcats had the ball inside the Enid 2-yard line twice, but were stuffed both times by a defensive line that was over-powering Ponca City’s front five.
Six players finished the game with a tackle for loss, including Donovan Rieman, Carlos Alvarado, Omar Penate, Brady Conder and Tyler Cholerton, who each finished with multiple. Rieman added two sacks on the day and assisted on two tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Early in the first quarter, Ponca City had a chance to tie the game and potentially take the lead with an extra point, but was stopped in its tracks on back-to-back quarterback sneaks.
“Obviously the defense played lights out, shout out to (Enid defensive coordinator) Kareem Spears, he had those guys ready to play,” Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said. “They bowed up on several occasions inside the redzone and they played tremendous for us to get the victory today.”
Ponca City starting quarterback Gavin Cunningham made several big plays with his feet, including on long yardage situations. The Wildcats were penalized on their first play from scrimmage, leading to a player being ejected. Back up to their own goal-line, Cunningham took the snap and ran around the left side of Enid’s defense for a 39-yard gain.
It was Ponca City’s longest play from scrimmage for the remainder of the game.
“We knew that the quarterback can run, that was just a miscue on our part,” Woods said. “I think that long run got us re-focused on what we need to do. We waned a little bit in the second half, but then our conditioning, I can’t say enough about our strength and conditioning coach (Tracy Baldwin) for having our guys ready to go.”
At 6-4, 235 pounds, Rieman has been standing out on an Enid defensive line that looks to be taking a step forward this season. The senior was able to keep Cunningham from ever getting comfortable in the passing game and led the charge on several short yardage stops.
“Donovan Rieman is a Power Five player, he’s worked his way into being our guy.” Woods said. “The other guys played lights out as well. Omar Penate is a big-time player — he other two guys Russel and Chris Beard — those guys came up big and were able to contain an extremely athletic backfield again this week. Ponca’s a good football team this year they’re stout.”
Enid’s offense sputtered throughout the game, due in large part to having 11 penalties for 85 yards. Luke Rauh carried the ball 26 times for 93 yards (3.5 yards per carry). Sophomore Bennett Percival had flashes of the efficiency he showed last week against Putnam City, but struggled with turnovers down the stretch. Percival was nine of 15 for 97 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown pass to Zane Wiggins for Enid’s lone score of the game.
Ponca City came away with three picks, including on back-to-back throws from Percival late in the game. The second was nearly returned for a touchdown had it not been for Rauh, who made what seemed like a game-saving tackle. A holding call on the return ended up being costly for the Wildcats.
“He’s gonna have issues like that on-and-off just with being a sophomore. I mean, we’re extremely young, but all-in-all I still think that he’s playing well for us, he’s gonna be our guy and he made some good decisions and stuff today.”
“We’ve just got to make sure that we’re getting better offensively. I think we took a step back, but we’re still a good football team, and we can correct some things after a win and it’s always good to do that.”
Reece Slater made his season-debut after missing last week due to injury. Slater came up with an interception in the fourth quarter on a ball that was thrown into a tight window in the middle of the field.
After coming down with two interceptions last week, Erik Lewis Jr. had another impressive showing on Saturday. The Wildcats went deep on consecutive plays towards the endzone in the fourth quarter that Lewis knocked out of the hands of the receiver, which forced a turnover on downs.
Enid improves to 2-0 with the win. They’ll have next week off, before hosting Lawton MacArthur on Sept. 17.
