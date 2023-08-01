Enid softball player Chloee Robinson committed to Central Methodist University in Missouri on Friday after being offered by the school last Tuesday.
The commitment comes after Robinson had been looking into the school and wanting an offer from them for three years.
“It felt like home,” she said on CMU. “That’s my school. When I got out of my car (on her visit), everything that they had there was meant for me. I like the softball team and I feel like it’s a good fit for me.”
Robinson likes the distance CMU is from Enid, just enough for her to spread her wings and just close enough to come home if she wants.
“I can still come home if I get sick or anything,” she said. “I think it’s a good fit for me.”
One of the factors in her commitment was her relationship with the coaching staff at the school, which plays at the NAIA level.
“I love the two coaches,” she said. “They have kept in touch with me for a long time. They are really good for me and have talked to me enough so that I know what I need to do when I get there.”
Robinson knew the whole time when and if CMU offered, she would commit.
“That’s been my school for the last three years,” Robinson said. “I love the school. I have been looking into them for the last three years after I went on a visit there. I’ve been looking into them only and I knew when they offered me, that I was going there.”
Robinson plans to major in business.
She is the second Pacer to commit in the last month, joining Kate Bezdicek, who committed to NWOSU,
Along with Bezdicek, Robinson is part of a senior class that coach Chris Jensen has been with since his first year as the Pacers head coach.
The Pacers open the season Aug. 7 against Woodward at Pacer Field. Enid has seven seniors this season.
