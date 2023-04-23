Enid High School logo (EHS)
Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

Enid extended its win streak to nine on Saturday morning, defeating Berryhill, 8-0, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

Plainsmen starter Whaetley Chaloupek tossed a five-inning perfect game, striking out four on prom day for Enid.

The perfect game is also the second no-hitter of the season for Enid, after recording a combined no-hitter in the first game of the season.

It’s the first no-hitter or perfect game for Chaloupek at Enid.

Enid got on the board early, as Garrett Shull scored on a grounder in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Enid also scored in the second on bases-loaded walks to Bennett Percival and Karter Simon to go up 3-0.

In the second, Enid scored twice on a McCage Hartling single.

Enid added three more runs in the third inning.

James Humphrey drove in a run on a triple, followed by a triple by Shull to score another run. Enid scored its final run on a fielder’s choice by Hartling.

The win improves Enid to 22-7.

Becker is sports editor for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Reese? Send an email to rbecker@enidnews.com.

