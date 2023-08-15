After being contacted by a plethora of teams when the official offer window opened for Enid’s Whaetly Chaloupek on Aug. 1, Chaloupek committed to Texas Tech over the weekend.
Oklahoma, Kansas State, Austin Peay, and Nebraska also reached out to Chaloupek, who narrowed his choices down to Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Nebraska.
“The coaching staff and recruiting coordinator were super good to me,” Chaloupek said of the Red Raiders. “They called me and talked to me every day.”
Chaloupek cannot visit Texas Tech until Sept. 1 due to NCAA rules, but plans on making a visit when school is on a break, he said.
His commitment gives Enid two current players with Big 12 pledges and another who graduated in May that will be attending Oklahoma State, pitcher Jake Kennedy.
He and Garrett Shull — Enid’s other Big 12 commit, an Oklahoma State commit — have built a bond since Chaloupek arrived at EHS.
“Me and Garrett are good,” he said. “My freshman year I came in and didn’t really know a lot about him. I got to know him and he has been the dude I look up to. Him and Jake, in my freshman and sophomore years, I looked up to both of them. I tried to be just like them. After Jake left, I knew it was time for someone to step up.”
Chaloupek caught the attention of coaches and scouts while at a mega camp this summer in Georgia where over 300 coaches were in attendance.
Going to Texas Tech, or any NCAA member school over a junior college, means that Chaloupek cannot be eligible for the MLB draft until after his junior season, but is still draft eligible after his high school senior season.
Despite that, Texas Tech has been at the top of Chaloupek’s list since he arrived at EHS.
“I talked to (EHS head coach) Gore freshman year and Texas Tech was one of the places I named to him,” Chaloupek said.
If the draft does come calling between now and his freshman season at Texas Tech, it will give Chaloupek something to think about.
“It would be kind of a hard decision,” he said. “I would see where I would be in the draft to decide that. If it isn’t where I want to be, I will go to Texas Tech and develop.”
Ideally, Chaloupek said he would want to be in the top 20.
He threw the only perfect game of the Plainsmen’s 2022 season against Berryhill in a five-inning outing last season. Texas Tech did not mention that game to him when offering him, but Chaloupek said he was off that day from a velocity standpoint.
Regardless, it instilled confidence in him.
“It gave me good confidence,” he said. “After that I didn’t have too much trouble. It gave me confidence knowing I could do it. It helped my mind out a lot.”
With Enid’s recent success placing players in college and getting to the state championship game last season, Chaloupek sees Enid as the place to be if you want to make it to a power five conference.
“Enid is full of development,” he said. “Our culture and how we run things around Enid is different from other schools.”
Chaloupek is already looking toward a rematch with Bixby, who defeated Enid in the state championship game.
“I think next year we are going to have some guys step up and be right back where we are and finish the job,” he said.
Chaloupek plans to study physical therapy and is considering being a coach if playing baseball does not work out in the majors.
Chaloupek was 1-0 with a 2.50 ERA last season for Enid.
