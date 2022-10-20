Sarah Bonebrake’s ambition is to be an elementary school teacher.
The Enid High senior is getting some good training this fall as the leader of an underclass-dominated cross country team that will be trying to qualify for state for the first time since 2017 at Saturday’s regionals at Ponca City.
“I try to be a good role model for them,” said Bonebrake, who will be running in her fourth regional. “I’m not a very vocal person, but I am with my actions. You want them to do the right things when people aren’t watching. You want them to know what you know.”
First-year EHS coach Mark Johnson calls Bonebrake “an awesome senior leader.”
Bonebrake says “it’s kind of weird” now that she is the senior leader after remembering how she looked up to the seniors as an underclassman.
Saturday’s meet will be emotional for Bonebrake, knowing it would be her last if the Pacers don’t finish in the top seven as a team or she finishes in the top seven among runners of non-qualifying teams.
“This is the last chance,” Bonebrake said. “I’m excited to be done, but it’s going to be sad that I won’t have cross country in my life anymore.”
Her most memorable moments aren’t the races but the camaraderie among her teammates and coaches, like the Duck, Duck, Goose games they would play before meets.
“When (now retired coach Steve) Bloom was coach, we would laugh and have a good time with the boys,” she said. “Cross country is a sport where the team is real important. I remember the bonding and all the bus rides more than I do the meets.”
Bonebrake has had a solid senior year with two Top 10 finishes (second, Enid and ninth, BTW), as well as making honorable mention all-conference at last week’s Oklahoma Big 7 Conference meet (13th) with a personal best time of 24:18.48.
“I’m just thinking doing good as a team,” Bonebrake said. “We have definitely bonded. We have that true bonding that we can motivate each other to do well.”
She is relaxed, putting the meet and sport in perspective.
“When I might feel pressure, I just try to remember my best is my best and that’s good enough,” Bonebrake said. “If we make it, it’s definitely an accomplishment, but if we don’t make it to state, our work still means something.”
She will load up on carbohydrates the night before and make sure she is hydrated and her muscles are all stretched.
Bonebrake will be joined in the EHS lineup by Sophia Faulk, Camry Carmichael, Gabi Hunter, Abigail Poggenpohl, Brionna Clayton and Esmeralda Solis.
Her teachers inspired her to want to follow in their footsteps.
“I have a special love for kids,” she said. “It’s important to educate future generators.”
The girls meet will start at noon. Enid ran there last month, which Bonebrake said will be to the Pacers’ advantage.
