The first Enid Pacer of the 2024 class has committed to a college. Softball standout Kate Bezdicek committed to NWOSU on Saturday.
She plans to major in business administration with a minor in marketing.
“Every time I’m there, it feels like home to me,” she said. “I haven’t stopped smiling since I left campus from my visit.”
She won’t be the first in her family to go to school in Alva, either.
“My mother’s family is from that area (Alva),” she said. “My parents didn’t go there, but my grandpa did, though.”
Bezdicek has been a big part of the turnaround of the Pacers under coach Chris Jensen.
“Kate has meant a lot to this program. All the players in Kate’s class were freshmen my first year and have done a tremendous job of moving this program in the right direction,” Jensen said. “I remember my first game as head coach against Broken Arrow and Kate was our starting pitcher, she had just turned 14 years old. She went out and competed well. She will be a great addition to NWOSU and will be fun to watch.”
For Bezdicek, it was important to her to get her commitment out of the way before Enid opens its season on Aug. 7 at Pacer Field. Now, Bezdicek says she can relax.
“I’m ready to just relax and play my senior season without the pressure and stress of recruiting,” she said. “Now I can just focus on working on getting better for my college coaches.”
Bezdicek was named to the District 6A-3 first team as an outfielder in 2022 and was named the Big 7 Conference Offensive Player of the Year as a junior.
In her four years at EHS, Bezdicek also has seen the program transform under Jensen, but things haven’t stopped there for Bezdicek.
“It isn’t even just softball, though,” she said. “All sports seem like one big family coming together and working together much more than before.”
After seeing the campus in Alva on her visit, Bezdicek already has a few favorite things about the campus.
“I like how even though it’s a small town and there isn’t a lot to do, the university has so much activity,” she said. “The school is just about filled with athletes and I noticed they (NWOSU) really do take care of them.”
Bezdicek will look to help Enid get over the hump in the playoffs this season as part of Jensen’s first full cycle of student-athletes since taking over the job for the Pacers. In 2022, Enid hit the 20-win mark for the first time in his tenure.
