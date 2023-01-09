With just a little over three weeks left until National Signing Day, a familiar face is making one last push for record-setting Enid wideout Tykie Andrews.
“It was amazing (when the offer came),” Andrews said. “It almost brought tears to my eyes. I’ve been waiting for this moment and praying about it for a long time.”
Oklahoma State, who had previously offered Andrews a preferred walk-on offer, flipped that to a full ride on Sunday, after the Cowboys’ wide receiver corps had been strained by players entering the portal over the last few weeks.
“I think it (the roster) played a big factor in me getting the offer,” Andrews said. “Early on I was interested in another team and they wanted me to sign in December, But I bet on myself. I had a feeling OSU would offer so I bet on myself.”
Andrews hopes to be an inspiration to the next generation of Plainsmen who hope to go to the next level.
“If there’s anything I would tell someone, it’s to always bet on themselves and have faith,” Andrews said.
The offer is the second FBS offer for Andrews, joining Navy, who offered Andrews prior to the holiday break.
It’s Andrews’ first Power Five offer and marks the second year in a row Enid will have a player with a Power Five offer on signing day, after Donovan Rieman signed with Kansas State last season.
“This just shows that it’s possible,” Andrews said. “Everybody says you can’t go big from Enid. Although it might be rare, it can happen. If you work hard, anything can happen.”
The call came around 9:30 Sunday night.
“Coach Dunn gave me the call and we just talked,” Andrews said. “He told me they were going to offer me a full ride. It was a blessing for sure.”
The ties that bind Andrews to OSU are deep — not only was OSU already in the running for Andrews’ signature, but Andrews’ coach, Rashuan Woods, is a former All-American in Stillwater and was recently put in OSU’s Hall of Honor in 2022.
“He (Woods) talked to me about it during the season and called me after I got the offer,” Andrews said. “He never pushed me to OSU.”
The offer is the fourth Division I offer for Andrews. joining Navy, Dartmouth (Ivy League-non-scholarship) and Southeast Missouri State.
Andrews previously had a visit scheduled to Navy this weekend, but he will visit Stillwater instead and said he could also commit to Oklahoma State this weekend.
“I want to see the brotherhood and the family,” Andrews said of his pending visit. “I’ve been down there a lot, but now that it’s official, I can get down there and see what Stillwater is really like.”
Since posting his offer, Andrews has been followed on Twitter by Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables and Penn State’s wide receivers coach and has heard from Kansas State.
Andrews cannot sign his letter of intent until Feb. 1 by NCAA rules, but can commit to a school at any time.
Andrews is already familiar with one of the quarterbacks on OSU’s roster — Gunnar Gundy, as the two were teammates on a seven-on-seven league in high school.
“It’s nothing new. For us to reunite and for me to catch passes from a good quarterback, I’m excited for it,” he said.
