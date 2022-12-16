A full-ride to play division one football at the highest level was a long time coming for record-setting Enid wide receiver Tykie Andrews.
On Friday, he got just that, when Navy’s wide receivers coach visited him at his home.
According to Tykie and his dad, Harold, the conversation started with no offer available though. After a call from the coach to the rest of the staff, though, Navy decided to offer Andrews.
It all came together quick.
“I put my film on Twitter last week and the Navy recruiting coordinator happened to scroll past it. He told me the wide receivers coach would hit me up,” Andrews said. “A day later, he called me and he flew out to see me.”
Navy wasn’t on Andrews’ radar prior to the call and home visit though, he hadn’t heard from the Midshipmen at all.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Andrews said. “Not many coaches do that. This is a blessing to me, he didn’t have to fly all the way out here, but I’m glad that my talent and film got his attention.”
The offer, his first full-ride at the FBS level, takes a lot off his father Harold also.
“I am really happy. It’s a weight off of me, but he has earned it,” Harold said. “We knew something would come, but it was just a matter of time.”
Harold knew his son would be special from a young age.
“I realized he was special when he was about 3 years old,” Andrews said. “I coached him in third, fourth, fifth and sixth grade. I knew he was special then and he was always good at football. He just perfected the game.”
One of the people who has helped Andrews perfect his game is Enid coach Rashaun Woods, a former All-American wide out at Oklahoma State.
Woods has said on multiple occasions he sees a lot of himself in Andrews.
“I know he is happy about it and I’m thankful that he is having the chance to live that out,” Woods said. “We have talked a lot about his journey and I’m just so happy for him.”
After his senior season, Andrews holds all of Enid’s single-season receiving records with 130 catches, 1,551 yards and 17 touchdowns.
“Navy is very high on the list right now,” Andrews said. “Not just for the school itself, but also afterwards. You are set up for life after you serve. I can play good football and get a good education.”
Traditionally a triple option attack, Navy doesn’t throw much, but the coaches have told Andrews that may not be a problem.
“It would be an adjustment for sure,” Andrews said. “The coach said he is going to make some game plans to get me the ball.”
Andrews won’t sign during the early period beginning Wednesday, but plans to sign on the traditional signing day in February.
Along with offers from Southeastern Missouri State, Drake and Dartmouth, Andrews had a preferred walk-on offer from Oklahoma State. The only one of those that is a full-ride is Southeastern Missouri State. Drake’s conference, along with Dartmouth’s do not give athletic scholarships, and a preferred walk-on offer is not a scholarship.
Air Force also visited Andrews this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.