YUKON — Enid’s Carlos Alvarado claimed his first elusive championship of the season when the 195-pound junior defeated Stillwater’s Cameron Johnson, 5-1 in the finals of the Jay Hancock Memorial Invitational Saturday.
Alvarado reached the finals by defeating Coal Madison of Guthrie, 5-1 in the semifinals.
“He wrestled a smart match,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “He finished up the third period with a cradle and that’s how you want to finish. It was a good quality win.’’
Hector Perez was fifth at 106. He was pinned by Hayden Wright of Yukon in 42 seconds in the consolation semifinals but came back to pin Devon Frazier of Putnam City North in 5:25 for fifth.
Trinit Zweifel was sixth at 145. He was pinned by Layton Schneider of Edmond North in 1:31 in the consolation semifinals and was major-decisioned by Boston Powell of Yukon, 10-1 for fifth.
“It was a good tournament for us,’’ Holland said. “When you get kids on the podium, it’s good for your program.’’
The Plainsmen will be idle next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.