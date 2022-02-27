Enid’s Carlos Alvarado finished third at 195 pounds Saturday at the Class 6A state wrestling tournament.
Alvarado defeated Holden Martin of Westmoore in the third-place match, 4-3 avenging a tech fall loss Friday in the consolation finals.
“He wrestled a fantastic match,” said EHS coach Trent Holland. “That guy tech falled him yesterday. Carlos coming back like that says a lot about his character and his work ethic and his guts.”
He reached the consolation finals by beating Issac Villalobos of Edmond North 7-4 in the first round and Cameron Johnson of Stillwater, 11-6 in the semifinals.
He finished the season at 32-10.
Trent Zweifel and Shae Salinas, Enid’s other two entrants, were eliminated in the first round of consolations Saturday morning.
Zweifel fell to Caden Kelley of Bixby, 6-1 while Salinas, Enid’s first-ever female qualifier, lost to Navaeh Tags of Jay, 5-3 at 107 pounds.
In 3A, Watonga 220-pounder Kale Smith pinned Brayden Phillips of Mannford in 5:47 in the first round of consolations but was pinned by Kolby Loeper of Blackwell in 5:43 in the semifinals.
Watonga 195-pounder Ernesto Duenez was pinned by Beau Hansen of Tulsa Cascia Hall in 1:34 in the first round of consolations.
Shawn Johnson of Watonga, who won her girls first-round 120-pound match Friday, was 0-2 Saturday. She was pinned by Khaleah Kirk of Guthrie in 46 seconds in the championship semifinals and was pinned by Kurstin Howell of Noble in 4:38 in the consolation semifinals.
Former Plainsman Chance Davis of Perry won the Class 3A 160-pound crown by decisioning Jaxen Wright of Morris, 9-2. He was a perfect 49-0 this season.
