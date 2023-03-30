After sweeping Booker T Washington (Tulsa) to start the week, the Enid Plainsmen opened the Gladys Winters Festival Thursday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark with a 14-2 win over Norman North via the run-rule.
The win extends the Plainsmen’s winning streak to two games, after snapping a five-game losing streak in the series opener against Washington on Monday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Israel Gonzales got the start for the Plainsmen. He went the distance, giving up two hits and two earned runs, striding out nine batters as the mist fell on an overcast night at the park.
Mist, at times heavy in the game prior, caused some parts of the field to be damp.
After Norman North scored two runs in the top of the first inning, Enid responded with two in the bottom of the second. Jake Kennedy scored on a sac fly and another run scored on a walk.
The Plainsmen broke out in the fourth inning, scoring 12 runs.
The rally started when Garrett Shull scored on a ball by the pitcher, followed by a pop fly from Kennedy to score Cooper Jarnagin.
Brock Slater hit a double a few batters later to score Jake Kennedy and Tyson Kennedy.
A single by Bennett Percival scored two more runs, putting Enid up, 8-2.
A double by Shull later that inning scored a run, followed by a single by Jarnagin to score two more.
Slater scored the last runs on a two-RBI single to go up 14-2.
Shull was two-for-two with a walk, a double and an RBI.
Slater drove in five runs.
The win gives Enid its third win in a row and puts the Plainsmen at 9-6 overall.
On Friday, End hosts Blue Valley North (Kan.) at 6:30 p.m. at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
