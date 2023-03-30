Weather Alert

.Rapid warming and drying on Friday afternoon behind a dryline, combined with strong wind gusts, will lead to critical to extremely critical fire weather. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHERN AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS... * WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&