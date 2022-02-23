Enid wrestling coach Trent Holland hopes his trio of state qualifiers — 195-pounder Carlos Alvarado, 145-pounder Trinit Zweifel and girls 107-pounder Shae Salinas — aren’t satisfied with just getting to the tournament, which opens Friday night at the State Fair Arena.
“We don’t want them to stop there,” he said. “We want them to move on and do well.”
That’s the attitude all three will take.
“It (qualifying) has been a minor goal,” said Zweifel, “but not my major goal. That is definitely walking out with that title.”
“I got something to prove,” Alvarado said. “I have only one year left. My goal is to win a couple of matches and hopefully making this step will put me on the radar (for college) and have some eyes my way.”
Salinas, the first EHS girl to qualify, won a state freestyle and Greco Roman championship in Nebraska. She was third at the girls regional in Jay last week.
“I definitely have a shot at winning the state tournament,” Salinas said. “My overall goal is to leave with no regrets … put everything on the mat and leave nothing behind.”
Zweifel and Alvarado qualified for state two years ago but were eliminated in the regional losers bracket quarterfinals a year ago.
Zweifel avenged that loss to Union’s Neal Smith, 5-3 in the fifth-place match at the regionals at Stillwater last week. Smith had beaten Zweifel twice at regionals in his career.
“I’m definitely proud of that moment,” he said. “I felt bad about not making it last year. I definitely have put in the hardest work that I’ve put in all of my years of high school. This is my year.”
Alvarado choose to move up to 220 for regionals as a sophomore.
“It was hard on me,” he said. “I thought I could make it there since I was undefeated (at that weight), but there were some mistakes made. I’m ready to learn from them to get rolling.”
Alvarado, 28-7, was third in the Eastern regional, which will allow him to skip the feed-in match he lost at state two years ago. He is wrestling the same opponent — Holden Martin of Westmoore (28-5), the Western runner-up.
Alvarado felt having shoulder surgery in March would turn around his career.
“It’s changed my life for the better,” he said. “Shoulders are the most important thing you need as a wrestler, especially at the heavier weights, because you don’t take that many shots. A lot of stuff is upper body and you’ve got to depend on good shoulders.”
Alvarado considers himself a pinner, saying, “You want to get it done as fast as possible most definitely.”
Zweifel will face Mustang’s Tod Brakebil in the feed-in matches. He goes in with an underdog mentality.
“I have to grit my teeth and get in there and work,” he said. “I have to be hard-headed and do what I need to do to win. I believe in myself and all the hard work I put in. You can’t let people bully you. You have to be tough. There’s no easy path.”
He plans to be aggressive but smart.
“I have to get in on my shots and finish if I’m going to win,” he said. “You can’t be stupid.”
Salinas says she’s more excited than nervous and doesn’t feel any anxiety about being the first Enid girl at state. Salinas, 25-5, will face Moore’s Harley Stringer, the Western Regional runner-up, in the first round.
“I know how hard I’ve worked and I can hang with the girls that have beaten me,” she said.
Salinas went from cheerleader to wrestler, saying she was looking for a positive outlet in her life.
“I feel in love with it,” Salinas said.
She doesn’t see herself as an inspiration, but knows being the first is historic.
“I know other girls look up to me,” Salinas said. “It makes me feel good knowing I was the first. It made me more part of the community and made me feel good.”
She knows she is a girl in a very much of a boys world in wrestling.
“We should be seen as much as athletes as the boys because we’re putting in the work,” Salinas said. “I’m in the best shape of my life, but being a female in a boys room you not only have to work hard, but you have to work harder, because you’re a girl trying to match the boys’ strength and the boys’ speed. You can’t be seen getting mad about getting beat by boys. They are there to make you work harder and to get better.”
She has a goal of someday beating Enid 106-pounder Hector Perez.
“I’m getting closer,” Salinas said. “That’s progress.”
