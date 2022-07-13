Enid High School’s three-day wrestling camp ended Wednesday with two special guests — Oklahoma State wrestlers Travis Wittlake and Dustin Plott.
The camp was focused on teaching youth wrestlers the fundamentals of wrestling, while getting advice from two collegiate wrestlers on the final day, including a small question-and-answer segment with campers at the end of the camp.
“It’s important to teach kids proper technique,” Wittlake said. “It was more of a laid back camp. I think it’s good to give back. I was that kid at one point so I feel like it’s my turn to give back and it’s a good lesson for the kids to see someone like me giving back so one day they will too.”
Wittlake is also one of many athletes at OSU who has taken advantage of NIL rules being passed in the last year. While the question and answer segment didn’t touch on that, it has been a theme amongst athletes and fans.
“Everybody has questions, even the athletes still,” he said. “It’s all so new. The NCAA is creating new rules and taking some away, so it’s new for us ,too. People ask questions and sometimes I don’t know the answers, but for us, we have our compliance office to help answer those questions.”
Both wrestlers also took pictures with campers and signed shirts for the campers at the conclusion of camp.
“For me, I remember being a kid and coming to these camps growing up,” Plott said. “I never thought I would be in the position where I would be the one teaching at one. I’m very grateful to have the chance to give back what so many other guys gave to me.”
It would be easy for the Cowboy duo to be anywhere else these days. It’s hot out and they could easily be at a pool or on a beach on vacation. Instead, they were in Enid High’s new gym, teaching the youth and passing on the joys of wrestling.
“I want to pass on what I love about wrestling and keep the sport alive,” Wittlake said. “It’s important to keep kids involved and with OSU only being an hour away, it’s a no-brainer to spend a couple of hours here and benefit the sport.”
Enid High wrestlers also helped give instruction during the camp, hosted by Enid wrestling coach Trent Holland.
“The first two days of camp were for the younger kids,” Holland said. “It serves as an introduction to kids who maybe haven’t gotten to experience wrestling before. For the ones involved already, it gets them thinking about continuing to wrestle next season and prepares them.”
Things changed for the third and final day, saidHolland.
“Getting college athletes in front of the kids is big,” he said. “The kids know their names and faces, they have seen them wrestle, but putting them in front of our guys and getting the interaction, it gets them excited and ready to wrestle next season.”
