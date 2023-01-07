Enid results at Larry Wilkey Invitational Jenks
Hector Perez, 113 , 5th— Consolation semifinals — pinned by Humphries, Owasso, 1:44. 5th place — pinned Reginald Bombite, Jenks, 1:59
Peyton Zweifel, 120 — Consolations — Round 4 - maj. dec. McClain, Moore, 10-1; Round 5 - maj. dec. by Blevins, Salina, 10-2
Vinny Vandiver, 126 — Consolations — Round 4 - dec. by Moore, Sand Springs, 5-1
Leslie Fortner, 150 – Consolations — Round 4 — pinned Heintz, Bentonville West, 3:27; Round 5 — pinned by Lopez-Durman, Carl Junction, 3:27
Carlos Alvarado, 215, 2nd — Championship — pinned by Gabe Roland, Ponca City, 5:30. 2nd place challenge — dec. Hunter Benedict, Tognanoxie, 11-5
Enid results at Girls Inola Invitational
Kadence Fuska, 100, 5th — pinned Behnke, Sand Springs, 1:28; Quarterfinals — pinned by Graves, Bartlesville, 1:13. Consolations — pinned Bohon, Ponca City, 2:59; pinned Hall, Claremore, 30 seconds. Semifinals — pinned by Smith, Moore, 1:40. 5th place — def. Behnke, Sand Springs, injury default
Shae Salinas, 110, 3es — pinned Hobbs, Pryor, 34 seconds. Quarterfinals — pinned by Avallone, Pawhuska, 2:36. Consolations — pinned Tietz, Claremore, 29 seconds; pinned Bates, Ponca City, 40 seconds. Semifinals — pinned Stringer, Moore, 3:29. 3rd — pinned Robbins, Westmore, 1:55
Rhyan Rader, 120 – pinned by Wiegers, Tulsa Rogers, 1:45. Consolations — dec. Clinkenbeard, Bixby, 4-2; dec. by Chavez, Ponca City, 9-7 SV
