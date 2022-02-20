Enid’s Trinit Zweifel and Carlos Alvarado, after a year’s absence, are returning to the Class 6A state wrestling tournament.
Zweifel and Alvarado failed to qualify for state last season after qualifying the year before.
They both punched their tickets Saturday at the Eastern Regional in Ponca City with Zweifel taking fifth at 145 and Alvarado third at 190.
The state tournament will be Friday and Saturday at the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.
Zweifel beat No. 1 seed Noah Smith of Union, 5-2 in the fifth-place match after he had beaten Broken Arrow’s Garrett Stinchcomb, 3-2 in the consolation quarterfinals and had been pinned by Bartlesville’s Duke McGill in 1:44 in the consolation semifinals.
“I’m super proud of Trinit,” said Enid coach Trent Holland. “He was really wanting to go to state as a senior and he found a way to get it done. He is just one of those hard-nosed kids that grinds it out. He puts in the work every day and it paid off for him.”
Smith had dropped down to 145 from 152 for regionals. Zweifel’s bid for a state tournament berth a year ago was hampered by an ankle injury.
Zweifel had a history with Smith having defeated him in the finals of the state junior high tournament three years ago. He was 1-7 against him going into Regionals.
“There’s bit of history there,” Holland said.
Zweifel caught Smith trying to shoot for a takedown. He caught him early and put him on his back, Holland said.
“Trinit fought his tail off,” Holland said. “He worked very hard. He got into some scramble situations and had to hold on until he was able to get in a stalemate. I’m very proud of him.”
Zweifel, 33-13, will face the fourth-place finisher from the Western Regional in a feed-in match at state.
Alvarado was 2-0 on Saturday, pinning Henry Martin of Broken Arrow in 5:08 in the consolation semifinals and getting an injury default from Ponca City’s Landon Newlin for third.
That means Alvarado will not have to wrestle a feed-in match as he did two years ago.
“That will ease the wear and tear on him,” Holland said. “He will be more fresh going into the tournament. Carlos stepped up his wrestling today. He was just being tough and working hard.”
Alvarado will take a 32-8 record into state. He will wrestle the second-place finisher from the East in the first round.
Zach Fortner (126), Steven Brooks (138) and Seth Melvin (285) were all pinned in the consolation quarterfinals.
“I was pleased with all of the kids that wrestled today,” Holland said.
