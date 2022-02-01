Enid’s wrestlers will honor their six seniors before a 7 p.m. dual with No. 1-ranked Stillwater Tuesday at the Enid High School gym.
Trinit Zweifel, Jason Pearson, Daigen Gibbens, Jason Sayres, Kayla Maxey and manager Kimbree Layton will be recognized in ceremonies at 6:45 p.m.
Gibbons is out with a dislocated elbow. Maxey will not wrestle because Stillwater’s girls do not have any lower weight wrestlers.
“This group has been fun to coach,’’ said EHS coach Trent Holland. “A couple of them have been around me for quite a while. They are a good group of kids who have worked hard.’’
The Pioneers take a 9-0 record into the match: a 42-30 win over No. 2 Broken Arrow, 49-12 over No. 7 Bixby and 49-24 over No. 8 Ponca City. The No. 14 Plainsmen are 5-6 in duals.
Enid’s Carlos Alvarado beat the Pioneers’ Cameron Johnson in the 195-pound finals at the recent Jay Hancock Memorial Tournament.
“They bounce their guys around quite a bit so you don’t know who they will roll in with,’’ Holland said. “It will be good for us to see them in competition.’’
The EHS lineup will have Hector Perez, 106; Peyton Zweifel, 113; Zach Fortner, 126; Vinny Vandiver, 132; Steven Brooks, 138; Trinit Zweifel or Pearson, 145; Leslie Fortner, 152; Blake Fuksa, 160; Sayres, 182; Alvarado, 195 and Seth Melvin, 285.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.