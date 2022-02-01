Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High around 55F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with light rain in the evening and a wintry mix overnight. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.