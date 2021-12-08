Enid News & Eagle
EDMOND — Enid used four falls and a technical fall to beat Edmond Santa Fe, 47-27 in a dual meet at the Wolves’ gym Tuesday night.
The win evened the Plainsmen’s dual record at 1-1. EHS will host the prestigious Mid-America Nationals Friday and Saturday at the Stride Bank Center.
EHS got falls from Hector Perez at 120, Stephen Brooks at 138, Trinit Zweifel at 145 and Carlos Alvarado at 195. Peyton Zweifel, in his first match of the season, recorded a 16-1 tech fall at 113.
The Plainsmen got forfeits at 132 with Vinny Sandiver, 182 with Jason Sayres and 220 with Joshua Withey.
It was Trinit Zweifel’s second fall in as many matches.
“We did a good job of keeping pressure on them,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “The kids have been working hard and are doing a good job. We have been working on some riding moves and the kids responded well.’’
The Wolves had two falls, a decision and two forfeits.
Santa Fe’s Carter North outlasted Leslie Fortner, 6-1 at 152 in the only match that wasn’t decided by a fall or tech fall or forfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.