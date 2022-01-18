Enid's wrestlers kick off a busy week on Tuesday when they travel to Putnam City West for a dual with the Patriots starting at 7 p.m.
The 13th ranked Plainsmen had a difficult week last week going up against No. 7 Yukon, No. 10 Owasso and No. 4 Broken Arrow. They finished out the week 1-3 with a win against Del City at district duals.
After facing the Patriots, Enid will host No. 8 Ponca City on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Enid High School gym.
The Plainsmen will round out the week with a trip to the Jay Hancock Tournament on Friday and Saturday in Yukon.
