ENID, Okla. — Enid High wrestler Shae Salinas had a cheering section when she pulled up to Northcutt Toyota for a mini-rally for the upcoming USA Junior Nationals at Fargo, N.D.
Friends and families were waving signs encouraging Salinas and three male Enid wrestlers — Hector Perez, Payton Zweifel and Carlos Alvarado — for the tournament.
Salinas was leaving Wednesday night for the girls competition which begins Saturday, July 15, 2023. The boys begin Monday. They will leave Friday.
“I’m excited and ready to go,” said Salinas who will be wrestling freestyle at 112 pounds.
Salinas qualified for a third time this summer, but was unable to wrestle last year after having surgery.
“I’m ready to do better,” she said. “I’m not really nervous. I’m just ready to go and see what I can do.”
Zweifel will be at 126 for both the freestyle and Greco Roman. He qualified in 2021 but not last year.
“I was more nervous the first time,” he said. “Wrestling is a lot more relaxed in the summer. I feel pretty good about it.”
His goal is to finish in the top eight and earn All-American honors.
“I just want to do something,” Zweifel said.
Perez, who made the All-State wrestling team, will be competing at 120 in Greco-Roman, which is limited to the upper body.
“I’m pretty pumped up,” said Perez, who is making his second nationals trip. “The only person to beat me at the qualifier (this summer) won Fargo at my weight last year. My goal this year was to go to nationals again and hopefully place.”
Alvarado, who missed the Junior Nationals because of illness, has recovered and should be 100% for Fargo, Enid coach Trent Holland said. He is in nationals for the fourth time. He was not at the mini-rally.
“They have all been there before,” Holland said. “They just need to focus and make sure they are getting good practices and listening to their coaches and be coachable. I think they will do outstanding.”
New Enid athletic director Scott Mansfield and assistant Lyndsay Watts were among those cheering.
“This was very nice,” Holland said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.