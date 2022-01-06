Enid’s wrestlers will be tested by much of the Eastern side of the state when the 3-1 Plainsmen visit No. 5 Sapulpa (2-1) for a dual Thursday and go to the Larry Wilkey Invitational at Jenks Friday and Saturday.
“We will be seeing some teams that we haven’t seen yet and some that we have had,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “Sapulpa has some good wrestlers and we’re looking forward to seeing them. Jenks always runs a good tournament.’’
Sapulpa has wins over Cleveland (63-12) and Catoosa (40-32), and a loss to Sand Springs (37-23).
Enid will be joined by Bartlesville, Bentonville (Ark). West, Bethalto Civic Memorial, Ill., Carl Junction, Mo., Jenks, Locust Grove, Melissa, Texas; Moore, Newton, Kan.; Owasso, Ponca City, Pryor, Putnam City North, Putnam City, Salina, Sapulpa, Southmoore, Springdale Hem-Ber, Ark., Tomganoxic, Kan.; Westmoore and Yukon at the Jenks Tournament.
Enid’s tournament lineup will have Hector Perez (10-5), 106; Peyton Zweifel (5-5), 113; Zach Fortner (4-4), 126; Vinny Vandiver (10-7), 132; Steven Brooks (9-6), 138; Trinit Zweifel (13-3), 145; Leslie Fortner (4-5), 152; Jason Sayres (7-7), 182; Carlos Alvarado (11-4), 195; and Seth Melvin (5-6), 285.
Blake Fuksa (3-1), 160; Ryan Itbu (1-1), 113 or 120; Jason Pearson (4-4), 145 or 152; and Josh Withey (2-1), 195 or 220 will round out the lineup for the Sapulpa dual.
Those wrestlers and the rest of the JV will be going to the Inola Tournament as well as the EHS girls.
Holland said this weekend’s results could have an impact on future regional seedings.
The Plainsmen will be back home next Tuesday when they host Yukon.
