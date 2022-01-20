No. 13 Enid (5-5) will be looking for some revenge when No. 8 ranked Ponca City (4-2) invades the EHS gym for a 7 p.m. dual Thursday.
Plainsmen 195-pounder Carlos Alvarado will be looking to avenge a 13-5 loss to Ponca City’s Landon Newlin in the finals of the recent Larry Wilkey Invitational at Jenks
“That will be a good matchup,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland.
Vinny Vandiver was pinned by the Wildcats’ Jack Swenson at 132 at the Wilkey Invitational.
Ponca City had four champions at Jenks — Newlin; Chris Kiser, 106; Gabe Roland, 182; and Joe Leavitt, 220. The Wildcats beat Sand Springs (50-30), Union (51-27) and Deer Creek Edmond in winning their district last week.
The Wildcats had traditionally dominated the dual.
“It’s a rivalry for us,’’ Holland said. “They definitely get after it. We just want to keep on wrestling tough and moving forward and keep improving every time we get on the mat.’’
EHS will go with a lineup of Hector Perez or Fred Latdrika, 106; Peyton Zweifel or Ryan Ibtu, 113 or 120; Zach Fortner, 126; Vandiver, 132; Steven Roberts, 138; Trinit Zweifel or Jason Pearson, 145; Zach Fortner, 152; Blake Fuksa, 160; Jason Sayres, 182; Alvarado or Joshua Withey, 195 or 220; and Seth Melvin, 285.
Holland said some could go up a weight depending on how the match is going.
The Plainsmen had 11 falls and a forfeit in a 72-10 win over Putnam City West Tuesday.
“We have some guys who are wrestling well,’’ Holland said. “We just want to continue to work hard and get better.’’
The EHS girls will be going to a round robin tournament at Yukon Thursday.
The Plainsmen will compete at the Jay Hancock Invitational at Yukon Saturday.
“We will be able to get a lot of matches under our belt,’’ Holland said. “We want to try to fix what needs to get fixed.’’
