ENID, Okla. — Enid’s wrestlers will try to bounce back from last week’s 71-3 loss to Blackwell Tuesday when the Plainsmen host Edmond Santa Fe for a 7 p.m. dual at the EHS Competitive Gym.
Carlos Alvarado was Enid’s lone winner against the Maroons.
Enid coach Trent Holland said the Plainsmen will go with the same lineup.
“We’re pretty excited because this gives us another chance to compete,’’ Holland said. “We get a chance to look at the kids again to see if the changes we made from the Blackwell dual will transfer over to the Santa Fe duel.’’
Santa Fe opened its season with a 51-30 loss to Blackwell.
“They are up and down,’’ Holland said. “They have a 215-pounder who is tough and a handful of other guys who are good.’’
It is the start of a busy week for the Plainsmen, who will host the Mid-America Nationals Friday and Saturday at the Stride Bank Center.
The junior high dual will begin at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.