Enid’s wrestlers aren’t expected to have any rust Tuesday when they end a 18-day holiday layoff with duals against Putnam City (5:30 p.m.) and Norman (6:30 p.m.) at the Norman High School gym.
The Plainsmen and Pacers had “good practices’’ over the break after a strong performance for both the boys and the girls at the Norman Invitational on Dec. 18.
“We were able to take some time with some individual work,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “We were able to work on some things the kids needed to work on. We had plenty of video from our duals and tournament and we got in some good technique to fix some things with individuals and as a team.’’
The Plainsmen were 0-1 against Putnam City at the Mid-America Nationals and were a perfect 4-0 against Norman at the Norman Invitational last month. The girls were 2-0 against Norman.
“We felt like we did well against them,’’ said Holland about the head-to-head Norman matches. “We have a couple of holes in our lineup but overall we think will be successful and do well.’’
The EHS boys will go with a lineup of Hector Perez,106; Payton Zweifel or Ryan Ibtu, 113; Zach Fortner, 126; Vinny Vandiver, 132; Steven Brooks, 138; Trinit Zweifel or Jason Pearson,145; Leslie Fortner, 152; Blake Fuksa, 160; Jason Sayres, 182; Carlos Alvarado or Joshua Withey, 195; and Seth Melvin, 285.
EHS is scheduled to be void at 120, 170 and 220.
Trinit Zweifel claimed his first high school tournament championship at Norman. Vandiver, Brooks and Alvarado were second.
The girls will go with Shae Salinas, 107; Kaylea Maxey, 114; Rhyan Rader, 114 and Desirae Sutton, 120.
Salinas and Sutton won championships at Norman.
Enid will go to Sapulpa for a dual on Thursday. The boys go to the Jenks Tournament Friday and Saturday. The girls and the JV wrestlers will go to the Inola Tournament.
“I don’t think this will be too much for us,’’ Holland said. “I just hope we can continue to show improvement in all areas.’’
