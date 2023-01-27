Enid coach Trent Holland won’t be giving any Knute Rockne-like speeches when his Plainsmen wrestlers visit No. 2-ranked Stillwater (9-1) for a 7 p.m. dual Friday.
The Pioneers are the defending state dual and tournament champions and were second at the prestigious Ironman Tournament in Ohio last month.
Three Stillwater wrestlers have signed with Oklahoma State — Sam Smith, Cael Hughes and A.J. Heeg.
The Pioneers spoiled Enid’s Senior Night, 72-0 last season.
They have lost to No. 1-ranked (duals) Edmond North, 33-31.
The Plainsmen, 4-4 in duals, are coming off a 63-15 loss to Ponca City last week. The Wildcats lost to Stillwater, 64-6.
“We have just talked about competing and eliminating mistakes,” Holland said. “We’re going to go out there and compete and definitely get after it.”
Enid will go with its usual lineup of Fred Latdrik, 106; Hector Perez, 113; Payton Zweifel, 120; Vinny Vandiver, 126; Zach Fortner, 132; Andrew Starzman, 138; Steven Brooks, 144; Leslie Fortner, 150; Holden Beliele, 157; Blake Fuksa, 165; Maddox Hayes, 190; Carlos Alvarado, 215; and Seth Melvin, 285.
Alvarado was the lone Plainsman placer (fifth) at last weekend’s Jay Hancock Memorial Tournament at Yukon.
“We had some areas of improvement in some matches that we ended up not winning,” Holland said. “It was a tough tournament. Stillwater, Edmond North and Westmoore were all there. It’s good to see those guys. We see what we need to work on.”
Holland said any win over a Stillwater wrestler would help seeding for next month’s regionals.
“We’re looking forward to the regionals and going on from there,” said Holland, whose team will host Norman and Putnam City in their final duals of the season Tuesday.
EHS should learn of its regional destination next week, Holland said. The regionals will be Feb. 17-18.
The Pacers have been assigned to the girls regional at Mustang Feb. 13-14.
