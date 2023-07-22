FARGO, N.D.— All three of Enid’s entrants went out during the first day of the USA Wrestling Junior National Greco-Roman Tournament Friday.
Carlos Alvarado, at 195 pounds, was 1-2, with a win over Jensen Schreiber of Tennessee coming in between losses to Nathan Fury of Kansas, 9-0, and Justin Hoffer of Illinois, 8-0.
Alvarado had gone 4-2 in the freestyle earlier in the week.
“I didn’t meet my expectations,’’ Alvarado said of his Greco-Roman experience. “There were some issues in the bracket change in the morning which got in my head. I didn’t get the best draw and that ended up hurting me.’’
Alvarado had missed four weeks of workouts while battling an illness which kept him out of the USA Wrestling Junior National Duals.
He had wrestled in a tournament in Kansas before becoming ill.
Alvarado had spent the past couple of weeks working out in the Oklahoma State University Wrestling Room where he will walk on this fall.
“Give me another month with Oklahoma State and it would have put me at a higher level,’’ he said. “I need all the help that I can get.’’
Alvarado said he “exceeded’’ his goal for freestyle.
“I definitely think I’m getting better,’’ he said. “Every day that I wrestle there (OSU) I improve. I’m going to try to take advantage of every opportunity I have to improve.’’
Enid teammates Hector Perez (120) and Payton Zweifel (126) both went 0-2.
Perez lost to James Carlock of New York, 23-18, in the championship bracket and Cole Rogers of Montana, 10-0, in the first round of consolations.
Zweifel lost to Richie Clementi of Louisiana, 10-0, in the first round of the championship bracket and to Hayden Tyler Ancheta of California, 11-0, in the first round of consolation.
Perez is scheduled to wrestle in the All-State match Wednesday at Union High School in Tulsa.
