NORMAN — Seth Melvin got the sixth and final fall for Enid’s wrestlers at 285 pounds to give the Plainsmen a 40-39 victory over Putnam City at Norman High School Tuesday night.
The Plainsmen raised their dual record to 3-2 by finishing the night with a 57-24 rout of Norman.
Hector Perez (106), Vinny Vandiver (132), Jason Pearson (145), Blake Fuksa (170) and Carlos Alvarado (220) also got falls for the Plainsmen.
Trinit Zweifel’s 10-2 major decision at 152 gave the Plainsmen their one-point winning margin. Putnam City had six falls and one decision.
“Seth jumped out and got the fall for us,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “It was good to get that win. We spent quite a bit of time working on our turns during the break and it paid off. Our guys were really tough on top.’’
The Plainsmen had five falls against Norman — Zach Fortner, 126; Steven Brooks, 138; Fuksa, 160; Jason Sayres, 182 and Alvarado, 195.
Perez, Peyton Zweifel (113) and Melvin received forfeits. Trinit Zweifel, coming off a championship at the Norman Invitational, had a 4-1 decision to boost his winning streak to seven.
“I was proud of the kids,’’ Holland said. “We had to shuffle our lineup around a little bit. We bumped some guys around but our guys wrestled tough. You can’t do that (shuffling lineup) unless your guys are tough. We put in the work over the break and got a win. Putnam City has a lot of guys who can wrestle.’’
Shae Salinas, at 107, won both of her matches in the girls duals. Kaylea Maxey (114) and Desirea Sutton (120) were both 0-2.
The Plainsmen will travel to Sapulpa for a dual on Thursday before going to the Jenks Tournament Friday and Saturday.
Results:
ENID 40, PUTNAM CITY 39
106 — Hector Perez pinned Henson
113 — Peyton Zweifel dec. by Mendez, 6-1
120 — Ryan Ibtu pinned by Hohmann
126 — Zach Fortner pinned by Parnell
132 — Vinny Vandiver pinned Orosco
138 — Steen Brooks pinned by Renfro
145 — Jason Pearson pinned Frost
152 — Trinit Zweifel maj. dec. Proffitt, 10-2
160 — Leslie Fortner pinned by Buttram
170 — Blake Fuksa pinned Collier
182 — Jason Sayres pinned by Ulloa
195 — Joshua Withey pinned by Zachary
220 — Carlos Alvarado pinned Sanford
285 — Seth Melvin pinned Lamb
Girls
107 — Shae Salinas won by fall
114 — Kayla Maxey lost by fall
120 — Desirea Sutton lost by fall
ENID 57, NORMAN 24
106 — Perez won by forfeit
113 — P. Zweifel won by forfeit
120 — Ibtu won by forfeit
126 — Zach Fortner won by fall
132 — Vinny Sandiver lost by fall
138 — Steven Brooks won by fall
145 — T. Zweifel won 4-1
152 — L. Fortner lost by fall
160 — Fuksa won by fall
170 — Enid forfeited
182 — Sayres won by fall
195 — Alvarado won by fall
220 — Withey lost by fall
285 — Melvin won by forfeit
Girls
107 — Salinas won by fall
114 — Maxey lost by fall
120 — Sutton lost by fall
