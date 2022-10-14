A week after a big loss to Bixby, Enid got back on the right track with a 9-7 win over Westmoore at D. Bruce Selby Stadium on Thursday night.
The win, which gives Enid its first four-win season in eight years, wasn’t the only accomplishment on the night.
Senior running back Luke Rauh became the first Plainsman to go over 1,000 yards rushing in a season since Will Phillips did it in 2019. Rauh came into the game 185 yards short and hit the mark late in the fourth quarter on Enid’s final drive before the Plainsmen ran the clock out.
“Luke had a great game,” said Enid coach Rashaun Woods. “I was worried about it there for a while because Westmoore is so good up front on defense. They started to stop us but we were able to make an adjustment and it showed in the fourth quarter.”
Rauh finished with 213 yards on the night.
“We knew coming into the week it would be a heavy run game,” Rauh said. “The line blocked good. Getting 1,000 yards was one of my goals for the season. To get it this early makes me want to just keep going.”
The biggest drive of the game was Westmoore’s scoring drive in the second quarter. On the drive, finished with a 16-yard touchdown run, Westmoore had two runs of over 10 yards.
On the opening possession for the Jags, Westmoore’s Terry Simmons Jr. ran for two 30-yard runs, but a fake 25-yard field goal, the first of two on the night, failed to convert.
“The defense did a great job of holding them,” Woods said. “It was a physical game and a nice way to bounce back. We have a lot of guys that are banged up, but we had enough.”
Part of that defense was freshman defensive back Tyson Kennedy who snagged his fourth interception of the season as Westmoore drove in Enid territory late in the first half.
“Our defense is doing pretty good so far,” Kennedy said. “I just saw two vertical routes and tried to meet them in the middle. Once I saw the ball go up I knew I needed to make a play on it.”
Westmoore passed for 26 yards and a pick on seven completions. The Jags ran for 224 yards, most coming in the first half and most of it coming on runs up the middle of the Plainsmen defense.
“You try and stop them defensively as best you can,” Woods said. “Unfortunately, its difficult, whether they run outside or inside. Defensively we did just enough. They moved the ball up and down the field on us.”
Enid senior wide receiver Tykie Andrews caught two passes for 21 yards and ran three times for 23 yards.
Enid’s two quarterbacks both threw an interception and combined to go 6-19 with 53 yards.
The win will put Enid into the sixth and final playoff spot in 6A-I. Moore, who sits fifth, plays Jenks on Friday. With the win over Moore two weeks ago, Enid holds a tiebreaker if it comes down to that.
Southmoore, who Enid plays in two weeks is eighth in the district and lost Thursday to Norman North, who currently would host a playoff game.
Enid plays Norman North to finish the season. A home playoff game is not out of the picture, but Enid would need to defeat Broken Arrow next week and win out the rest of the way. If Enid was to lose to Norman North or Broken Arrow, the Plainsmen would need help to host.
Next week’s game will also be on Thursday, on the road at Broken Arron before the Plainsmen come back for the final home game of the season. It is also Enid’s last Thursday game of the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.