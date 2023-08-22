Enid’s volleyball team will be going for its second straight win when the Pacers host Piedmont Tuesday night at the EHS Competitive Gym. The freshman match is scheduled for 4 p.m., followed by the JV at 5 and the varsity at 6.
The Pacers swept Putnam City North, 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-4), last week for their first win and to break an eight-match losing streak.
Piedmont, 6-2, is coming off a 3-2 win over Norman (22-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-16, 15-4). They were 4-1 at the recent Coweta Tournament.
The Wildcats beat the Pacers, 3-1, a year ago at Piedmont.
“We’re feeling pretty good,” said Enid coach Gabe Watts. “We have had some good practices. We have seen tape on Piedmont. It should be a really good game.”
Piedmont has moved up to 6A this season.
“Traditionally, they have been very good, but I don’t know if they are as strong as they have been in the past,” Watts said. “We just have to play our game and play smart. They do have a lot of tall, talented athletes and we can’t be intimidated. The girls are excited about the challenge.”
EHS will host rival Ponca City Thursday.
