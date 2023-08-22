VB Enid Putnam City North

Enid's Lauren Jackson hits the ball against Putnam City North Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Enid High School.

Enid’s volleyball team will be going for its second straight win when the Pacers host Piedmont Tuesday night at the EHS Competitive Gym. The freshman match is scheduled for 4 p.m., followed by the JV at 5 and the varsity at 6.

The Pacers swept Putnam City North, 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-4), last week for their first win and to break an eight-match losing streak.

Piedmont, 6-2, is coming off a 3-2 win over Norman (22-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-16, 15-4). They were 4-1 at the recent Coweta Tournament.

The Wildcats beat the Pacers, 3-1, a year ago at Piedmont.

“We’re feeling pretty good,” said Enid coach Gabe Watts. “We have had some good practices. We have seen tape on Piedmont. It should be a really good game.”

Piedmont has moved up to 6A this season.

“Traditionally, they have been very good, but I don’t know if they are as strong as they have been in the past,” Watts said. “We just have to play our game and play smart. They do have a lot of tall, talented athletes and we can’t be intimidated. The girls are excited about the challenge.”

EHS will host rival Ponca City Thursday.

