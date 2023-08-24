Enid’s volleyball team will be seeking revenge Thursday when the Pacers (1-9) host rival Ponca City (5-10) at 6 p.m. at the EHS Competition Gym. The freshmen are scheduled to play at 4 p.m., followed by the JV at 5.
Ponca City beat the Pacers, 2-1, at the recent Sand Springs Tournament (30-28, 23-25, 15-6). The Lady Wildcats have lost three straight.
EHS is coming off a 3-1 loss to Piedmont Tuesday.
“It’s always a wild game,” said Pacers coach Gabe Watts. “It’s our rival. A lot of people will be here. They travel well. It ought to be a really good game. We just need to take care of business.”
Watts said records can be thrown out Thursday.
“It’s as intense as it can be,” he said. “They want to beat us as bad as we want to beat them. It’s good to have it at home.”
